Visiting the cold stores of "Vahdat" National Park in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the cold stores of "Vahdat" National Park in Bobojon Ghafurov district of Sughd Province.

"Vahdat" National Park has two modern cold storage facilities with a capacity of more than 1500 tons of agricultural products.

Here the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon got acquainted with the culture of using the cold storage.

It should be said that the workers of "Vahdat" National Park have completed certain works in order to ensure the implementation of the instructions of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on improving the production infrastructure of the agricultural sector, including the construction of modern cold storage facilities.

"Vahdat" National Park was established in 2008 and has 527 hectares of garden and vineyard land where export fruit trees are grown.

It should be reminded that the cold stores of "Vahdat" National Park were commissioned in 2018 and 2022 by the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

This allows the workers to store the produced products in the cold room and to supply domestic markets in autumn and winter.

According to statistics, there are 44 cold storage facilities in Asht, Bobojon Ghafurov, Isfara, Buston, Panjakent, Istaravshan, Guliston, Zafarobod, Spitamen, Mastchoh, Jabbor Rasulov cities and districts of Sughd Province, and their capacity is from 40 to 3000 tons.

In order to use the capacity of cold stores, to stock up as much products as possible and to assist in providing the population of the region with fresh products, certain measures have been taken by the Executive body of state authority of Sughd Province in the autumn and winter period.

Farmers of Sughd Province have achieved significant achievements with continuous support of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan in the direction of sustainable development of the agricultural sector and in order to increase the volume of production of competitive products, enrich the consumer markets, provide the population with domestic products, increase the yield of land and crop productivity, as well as establish effective and rational use of land and water resources.