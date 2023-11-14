Visit to the exhibition of agricultural products in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, in continuation of his working trip in Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, visited the exhibition of agricultural products of the residents of the region and got acquainted with the state of the industry and the achievements of workers.

14 cities and agricultural districts of Sughd Province participated in the exhibition of agricultural products, especially potatoes.

More than 10 types of potatoes, as well as more than 30 types of dishes prepared from potatoes, were presented at the exhibition by the farmers of the region.

At the same time, agricultural products such as vegetables, fruits, dried fruits, dried fruit packaging and juices were presented at the exhibition by cities and districts.

It was reported that in Sughd Province, in order to increase the volume of production, the export capacity, and thus to regulate the price of potatoes in the domestic markets, special attention was paid to expanding the area of its cultivation this season.

According to the data, potatoes were planted in the area of 25,712 hectares in all forms of agriculture in the region and 16,335 hectares in agricultural farms, which is 1496 hectares and 1026 hectares more than last year, respectively.

In the region, depending on the location of the area, the varieties "Picasso", "Cardinal", "Tojikiston" and dozens of other varieties are used, which have high productivity and are resistant to diseases and pests.

It should be noted that in order to increase the volume of production of competitive domestic products and boost the export capacity, the decision "On the State Program of Export Development of the Republic of Tajikistan for 2021-2025" was adopted by the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan as of April 30, 2021, No. 169.

During the exhibition and a sincere conversation with the Head of State, the farmers of the region stated that they use all the available resources and opportunities to ensure the development of the agricultural sector, implement the agrarian policy of the Government of the country, carry out state programs, increase the level of supply of the population with self-produced products and to fulfill the instructions and orders of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The President of the country, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, after getting acquainted with the labor achievements of the hardworking residents of Sughd Province, highly appreciated their zeal and dedication to the cause of implementation of the constructive policy of the country's Government, urging farmers to use the cultivated land more effectively, increase the production capacity, enhance the export volume of the country and supply the consumer markets with high-quality domestic products.