Empowering Cyber Resilience: Introducing CyberSecure 360 by CyberQ Group and Trowers & Hamlins
CyberSecure 360 is about empowering businesses to be proactive, not just in their technology but in their entire approach to cybersecurity.”BIRMINGHAM, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the dynamic and often perilous realm of digital security, CyberQ Group, in an innovative partnership with Trowers & Hamlins, is proud to introduce CyberSecure 360, a cutting-edge cyber risk management service. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in cyber defence, combining Trowers' extensive legal prowess with CyberQ Group's renowned cyber expertise. The goal is clear: to empower businesses to navigate the complexities of the digital age with robust protection against cyber threats.

A New Era of Cybersecurity and Legal Expertise
CyberSecure 360 emerges at a time when cyber threats are increasingly sophisticated and damaging to businesses of all sizes. This unique service blends the technical mastery of CyberQ Group with the legal acumen of Trowers & Hamlins, crafting a comprehensive solution that addresses both the prevention and aftermath of cyber attacks.
"Cyber threats no longer lurk in the shadows; they are an ever-present danger to businesses globally," said Stuart Hadley, COO. "Our partnership with Trowers & Hamlins enables us to offer a service that protects our clients and prepares them to face these threats head-on."
Tailored Cyber Risk Management: Beyond Technology
At the heart of CyberSecure 360 is a commitment to tailored solutions. Recognising that no two businesses are alike, the service begins with thoroughly assessing cybersecurity risks and vulnerabilities. This bespoke approach ensures that each client receives a strategy that aligns perfectly with their needs and challenges.
Preparedness and Resilience: A Dual Approach
CyberSecure 360 is designed to fortify businesses both before and after cyber incidents. The aftermath of a cyber attack can be devastating, but with CyberSecure 360, companies will have the necessary tools and guidance to recover swiftly and effectively. Likewise, proactive measures are put in place to significantly reduce the likelihood of such incidents occurring in the first place.
Expertise from Renowned Leaders
CyberQ Group, on the other hand, is an award-winning and globally trusted team of cyber experts. They have been instrumental in transforming organisations from a reactive, technology-based defence to a proactive strategy that embeds cyber protection at the core of organizational planning.
Trowers & Hamlins brings decades of experience in dealing with cybersecurity and data protection matters to the table. As an international law firm, they have helped countless organizations thrive in an increasingly digital world. Their legal expertise in this domain is unparalleled, offering clients peace of mind that their cyber defences are fortified by top-tier legal advice and support.
Quotes from Leadership
Stuart Hadley, COO at CyberQ Group, shared their vision: "Our partnership with Trowers & Hamlins is a game-changer in cyber risk management. We're offering a truly holistic service by combining our cyber expertise with their legal insights. CyberSecure 360 is about empowering businesses to be proactive, not just in their technology but in their entire approach to cybersecurity."
Elizabeth Mulley, Managing Associate at Trowers & Hamlins, added: "In today's digital landscape, cyber threats loom large and are an ever-present risk to businesses globally. Our collaboration with CyberQ Group enables us to offer a tailored, comprehensive service that not only protects our clients by making them more cyber resilient but also prepares them to face these threats head-on and minimise the impact of such threats."
A Call to Action
Businesses interested in fortifying their cyber defences with CyberSecure 360 are invited to contact CyberQ Group for more information. In the face of evolving digital threats, this partnership offers hope and resilience, ushering in a new cybersecurity and risk management era.
