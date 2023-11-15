Suspect Robs a Store in Northwest DC

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District are seeking a suspect who robbed a store at gunpoint in the 800 Block of 7th Street, Northwest.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, at approximately 9:15 pm., the suspect approached an employee at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the money from the employee. The employee complied. The suspect fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/hn9kY6AIKLw

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23185041

###