Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 16, 2023

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Ashland Orange Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Belmont Belmont County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Carroll Carroll County Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Clark State College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Darke Darke County Agricultural Society

12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Erie Sandusky City School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 SERS Examination Village of Berlin Heights

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Fairfield Hunters Run Conservancy District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, and Perry Multi-County Detention District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin The Arts and College Preparatory Academy

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 SERS Examination The Arts and College Preparatory Academy

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 STRS Examination Greene Village of Cedarville Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Hamilton Village of Greenhills

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Hancock PMP Joint Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Henry Ridgeville Township Park District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Hocking Hocking County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Holmes Killbuck Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Vermilion River Ambulance District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Jefferson Village of New Alexandria

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Licking Village of Hebron

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Waterville Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Noble Olive Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Jackson Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Perry Pleasant Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Portage Kent State University Foundation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Putnam Village of Dupont

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board

7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Ross Ross County Board of Developmental Disabilities

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021 Agreed Upon Procedures MED

Summit Cornerstone Medical Services-Midwest, LLC

1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021 Compliance Examination MED

Trumbull City of Cortland

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Warren Turtlecreek Township

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Village of Haskins

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Owens State Community College

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Wyandot Wyandot County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 16, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.