Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 16, 2023
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 16, 2023.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Ashland
|Orange Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Belmont
|Belmont County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Carroll
|Carroll County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Clark State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Darke
|Darke County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Erie
|Sandusky City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|SERS Examination
|Village of Berlin Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Fairfield
|Hunters Run Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, and Perry Multi-County Detention District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|SERS Examination
|The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|STRS Examination
|Greene
|Village of Cedarville Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hamilton
|Village of Greenhills
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Hancock
|PMP Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Henry
|Ridgeville Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Hocking
|Hocking County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Holmes
|Killbuck Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Vermilion River Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Village of New Alexandria
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|Knox
|Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Licking
|Village of Hebron
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Waterville Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Noble
|Olive Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry
|Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Portage
|Kent State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Putnam
|Village of Dupont
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Richland
|Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Ross
|Ross County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|MED
|Summit
|Cornerstone Medical Services-Midwest, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021
|Compliance Examination
|MED
|Trumbull
|City of Cortland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Warren
|Turtlecreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Village of Haskins
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Owens State Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Basic Audit
|
The full reports will be available Thursday, November 16, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.