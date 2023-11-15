Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, November 16, 2023

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Ashland Orange Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Belmont Belmont County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Carroll Carroll County Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Clark State College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Darke Darke County Agricultural Society
12/1/2020 TO 11/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Erie Sandusky City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 SERS Examination
Village of Berlin Heights
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Fairfield Hunters Run Conservancy District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Fairfield, Hocking, Licking, and Perry Multi-County Detention District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 SERS Examination
The Arts and College Preparatory Academy
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 STRS Examination
Greene Village of Cedarville Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hamilton Village of Greenhills
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Hancock PMP Joint Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Henry Ridgeville Township Park District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Hocking Hocking County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Holmes Killbuck Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Vermilion River Ambulance District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Village of New Alexandria
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit
Knox Mid East Ohio Regional Council
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Licking Village of Hebron
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Waterville Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Greater Dayton Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Noble Olive Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Jackson Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry Pleasant Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Perry County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Portage Kent State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Putnam Village of Dupont
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Richland Area 10 Workforce Investment Board
7/1/2021 TO 6/30/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Ross Ross County Board of Developmental Disabilities
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2021		 Agreed Upon Procedures MED
Summit Cornerstone Medical Services-Midwest, LLC
1/1/2019 TO 12/31/2021		 Compliance Examination MED
Trumbull City of Cortland
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Warren Turtlecreek Township
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Village of Haskins
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Owens State Community College
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Wyandot Wyandot County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Basic Audit

The full reports will be available Thursday, November 16, 2023 on the AOS Audit Search website.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

