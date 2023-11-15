MetaStudio Successfully Completes MVP App Testing, Chooses BNB and Advancing to Next Phase in Roadmap
MetaStudio, a groundbreaking blockchain / crypto startup, is elated to announce the successful completion of testing for its Minimum Viable Product (MVP).
MetaStudio, a groundbreaking force in the blockchain and crypto realm, is elated to announce the successful completion of testing for its Minimum Viable Product (MVP) app. This achievement marks a pivotal moment in the company's strategic roadmap.
Upon thorough evaluation of critical factors, including stability, transaction speed, and cost efficiency, MetaStudio has strategically chosen the Binance Smart Chain (BNB) network as the optimal platform for its $METAS token, the driving force behind the MetaStudio app.
As part of this transition, MetaStudio extends a cordial invitation to all holders of the legacy Polygon-based $METAS tokens, acquired through avenues like airdrops, prizes, and community sales, to participate in the seamless exchange to the new BNB-based tokens.
To initiate the exchange process, participants are requested to send an email to welcome@metastudio.land, detailing the quantity of their Polygon-based $METAS tokens. Additionally, kindly provide a link to the original transaction on https://polygonscan.com/ as a precautionary measure against fraudulent activities. Subsequent communications pertaining to the exchange process will be exclusively communicated in response to the initial email, accompanied by comprehensive instructions.
The exchange window will remain open for an extended period, concluding on December 31, 2024, affording all stakeholders ample time to stay informed and make a smooth transition.
Looking ahead, Meta Studio outlines key milestones:
Launchpad: MetaStudio is actively seeking partnerships with one of the top five launchpads. The company encourages the community to contribute suggestions via email or engage in discussions on Discord and Telegram.
Development Focus: Leveraging the additional funds acquired, MetaStudio is committed to advancing from the MVP to a fully-featured app. Planned enhancements include the integration of streaming capabilities, support for uploads from Google Drive and iCloud, robust search functionality, and the establishment of a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO).
Market Launch: The imminent introduction of $METAS on various exchanges, coupled with the official release of the full app on both Apple Store and Google Play, promises to usher in a new era for MetaStudio.
MetaStudio expresses gratitude for the continued support and eagerly anticipates the unfolding of these exciting developments on the horizon.
For media inquiries or further information, please contact us at welcome@metastudio.land.
About MetaStudio:
The first Decentralised (DAO) Mobile App for Content Creators, MetaStudio is a mobile app where one can sell ones content in full privacy, retain ownership, receive all the profit and make decisions with their peers. You can become a content creator, streamer, coach or any kind of freelancer selling live or recorded digital content. You can sell individual products, services or streamings but you can also sell complex packages and subscriptions including text, video, live training and anything you can think of.
