MetaStudio Announces MVP Availability for iOS and Android Platforms

MetaStudio, a rising star in the blockchain and crypto universe, reveals App's MVP (Minimum Viable Product) for exclusive testing on iOS and Android platforms.

The crypto and blockchain industry is in dire need of real, working products. That’s why, instead of pouring resources into marketing, we’ve focused our energy on creating something users can use.”
— Mugur Frunzetti
METAVERSE CITY, WORLDWIDE, September 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a world inundated with mere hype and promises, MetaStudio emphasizes tangible deliverables. "The crypto and blockchain industry is in dire need of real, working products. That’s why, instead of pouring resources into marketing, we’ve focused our energy on creating something users can truly engage with,” says Mugur Frunzetti, one of the founders.

MetaStudio Extends an Exclusive Invitation to all Enthusiasts and Content Creators! With the MVP now up and running, MetaStudio is eagerly extending a call to action to all, with a particular emphasis on content creators and the brand's robust community. The company expresses its gratitude by presenting a rewarding opportunity – offering 10,000 $METAS for invaluable feedback from testers.

How to Engage and Qualify for Rewards:

Registration - Complete the form at https://forms.gle/sMjGB66rgv74J5F26.

Testing - Upon registration, participants will receive a unique link via email granting them access to the MVP through a MetaMask wallet (no funds required).

SetUp - After access, testers are prompted to set up an account, input authentic details, and list a minimum of eight items across four collections in two distinct categories.

Bug Reporting - Found a glitch or potential security concern? Dispatch the information (supplemented with screenshots or videos) to welcome@metastudio.land. Noteworthy feedback leading to corrections will see the reward surging to a whopping 50,000 $METAS.

Reward Collection - Once the testing procedures are duly completed, users should reach out to welcome@metastudio.land by September 20, 2023, to claim their rewards.

Limitations in the MVP: The current version of the MVP does not support the search, chat, and streaming functionalities. As such, these features remain inaccessible for this testing phase.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact welcome@metastudio.land.

About Meta Studio: We are creating a DAO platform, a metaverse app for content creators, where you can sell your content in full privacy, retain ownership, receive all the profit and make decisions.

Mugur Frunzetti
MetaStudio Land AG
