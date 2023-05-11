First $METAS Community Sales Sold-Out
Second Limited Sale Starting Now.
The collected funds will join the existing ones (200,000 USD from founders, 300,000 USD from Centurion Invest and 10,000 from the first community sale) and allow us to finish and release on time.”ZURICH, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, May 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MetaStudio is building the tech infrastructure, and the platform to execute the vision of the first blockchain based #DAO for content creators, and due to the fact that they share all steps with our community (both the wins, and the setbacks), here are some great news about @METAS token.
— Mugur Frunzetti
About a month ago, Meta Studio launched a limited community-only $METAS tokens sale for their Telegram, Discord and Medium community. With no paid ads or promotion, this first 10,000,000 METAS (0,2% of total supply) with an incredible discounted price (0.001 USDC) sold-out to 227 MetaStudio supporters.
As the community already reached out on Discord and asked for more tokens, the Second Limited Community Sale just opened: only 20,000,000 METAS (0,4% of total supply) again heavily discounted at 0.002 USDC are now on sale on metastudio website. Hurry up and get some (no minimums, you can buy 1METAS for 0.002 USDC if you want).
What's coming in the future? Full plan for next private community sales is:
30,000,000 METAS (0,6% of total supply) at 0.003 USDC
40,000,000 METAS (0,8% of total supply) at 0.004 USDC
50,000,000 METAS (1% of total supply) at 0.005 USDC
"The collected funds will join the existing ones (200,000 USD from founders, 300,000 USD from Centurion Invest and 10,000 from the first community sale) and allow us to finish and release on time the mobile app #DAO blockchain platform for content creators. Next stages will be public sale on Launchpads, once the BETA is released (expected in September 2023), with prices between 0.01 and 0.03 USDC and the CEX listing once platform is fully functional estimated at 0.05 USDC." stated Mugur Frunzetti, the Chief Strategy Officer and one of the Founders.
Design and UI is already done, over 50% on server + blockchain side and MetaStudio is now pushing on the mobile apps development. For more info, you can see videos of what they are working on, read the Whitepaper and, of course, follow social media for updates.
Mugur Frunzetti
MetaStudio Land AG
+ +34 600526775
marketing@metastudio.land
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
meta studio UI demo