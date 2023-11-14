Senate Bill 847 Printer's Number 0999
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - An Act authorizing the release of Project 70 restrictions on certain land owned by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in Overfield Township, Wyoming County.
There were 1,738 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,467 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - An Act authorizing the release of Project 70 restrictions on certain land owned by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission in Overfield Township, Wyoming County.