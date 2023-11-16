Valuable Lessons on Marketing Management Basics in Vibrant’s New “Essentials” Book

Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know covers marketing basics consolidated in one volume. The book is available for purchase globally via Ingram and Amazon. Callie Daum is the author of Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. Michelle Bartonico is the co-author of Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know. More books on marketing in the Self-Learning Management series

Vibrant Publishers is adding to its Essentials series with the third edition of Marketing Management Essentials

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For anyone looking to get their marketing management fundamentals in line, Vibrant Publishers’ Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know (Marketing Management Essentials) is now available to order. The third edition (3E) of the book, aiming to help professionals in the marketing sphere, includes three new chapters that provide an all-round understanding of the subject matter. The book is written by Vibrant’s esteemed authors Callie Daum and Michelle Bartonico.

Callie Daum has 20+ years of experience in project management, business marketing, and strategic development and implementation in the healthcare industry. She has used her expertise in this book and delved into topics like stages of marketing, market types, types of customers, strategic planning, research for marketing, and forming and maintaining customer relationships, to name a few.

“The third edition was written with the goal to package the latest best practices with foundational principles and terminology to help marketing managers add value to their organization and thrive in their careers,” says Michelle Bartonico, co-author of the book. Michelle has experience of more than a decade in higher education and marketing agencies and has served in executive leadership roles and led enterprise-wide initiatives.

The three new chapters in the book will keep marketers updated with the latest trends in the industry and help them upskill themselves. A chapter on marketing budgets demonstrates how to develop a marketing budget for a company along with different budget approaches. Another chapter decodes the meaning of marketing return on investment and shows which aspects of marketing campaigns to measure. The last chapter discusses essential marketing skills that every budding marketer should have and how to build them.

Marketing Management Essentials 3E also comes with practical online resources like marketing budget planners, a skills assessment sheet, and definitions of marketing metrics that marketers can directly put to use in real life.

Upon reviewing this book, Katie Ramirez, M.S. Director of the Center for Experiential Learning and Career Success at Trinity University remarks, “Daum and Bartonico have written an invaluable resource for managers, offering straightforward and pragmatic insights suitable for all expertise levels. Their work transcends industry boundaries, ensuring that individuals in any field can adeptly apply effective marketing management strategies within their department, division, or organization. This book expertly demystifies marketing complexities for professionals of all backgrounds in a practical and accessible way.”

The book is out now and available on www.vibrantpublishers.com. It is also available on Amazon and Ingram.

Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is a part of Vibrant Publishers’ Self-Learning Management series. The series is designed to help students, professionals, entrepreneurs, managers, and career switchers learn essential concepts of management subjects.

About the Authors

Callie Daum has worked in the healthcare industry for over 20 years gaining experience in managing teams, project management, strategic development and implementation, business marketing to increase revenues, and many more avenues—learning lessons on how to thrive in a business industry.

Michelle Bartonico is an experienced, solution-driven marketer and project manager with more than a decade of experience in higher education and marketing agencies serving clients in a breadth of industry verticals from healthcare to manufacturing. Michelle has built and developed teams throughout her career, served in an executive leadership role, and led enterprise-wide initiatives.

About the Self-Learning Management series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined the way in which rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with ‘just the essential information’. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Marketing Management Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Paperback ISBN: 978-1-63651-178-8

Hardback ISBN: 978-1-63651-180-1

eBook ISBN: 978-1-63651-179-5

###

Media Contact:

Sales, PR, and Marketing