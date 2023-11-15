Glīd appoints first Chief Operating Officer Craig Woolridge
Wall street finance and marketing executive joins Glīd to support decarbonized road to rail technologyROSWELL, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glīd, the maker of the autonomous road-to-rail patent-pending shipping technology, today announced the appointment of Craig Woolridge as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Glīd.
In his capacity as COO, Woolridge will lead the company’s program, finance, marketing, and human resource teams. His appointment aligns with the vision of CEO Kevin Damoa to continue to streamline decision-making processes while bolstering Glīd’s mission to fast-tracking deployment with excellence.
Craig Woolridge is a highly respected sales and marketing leader known for his expertise in increasing organizational value. He has a proven track record of success in various sales and account management positions within the financial sector. Craig excels in building and managing relationships, developing long-term business strategies, and delivering innovative client solutions. He prioritizes business growth and innovation and has exceptional skills in operations management and sales strategy development.
Mr. Woolridge is an excellent communicator and enjoys collaborating with stakeholders. His outstanding performance and leadership have earned him numerous awards. He has climbed the organizational ladder while maintaining his commitment to integrity, dependability, and high standards of excellence. With extensive experience working for notable companies like Cantor Fitzgerald, Morgan Stanley, LibertyView Capital Management, Blacklock & Partners, Toronto Dominion, Microsoft, and BNP Paribas, Craig is well-positioned to implement cutting-edge solutions and continue driving success.
“Craig’s extensive financial experience across the financial, marketing, and investment industries, combined with his leadership across multi-disciplinary segments, position him well for his new role,” CEO Kevin Damoa said in a statement. “Craig will aid in leading the continued execution of our strategy for profitable growth and pursue the market opportunities associated with the energy transition to decarbonized transportation and growing need for mode shifting to rails.”
Woolridge’s appointment is effective immediately, and will report to CEO Kevin Damoa.
"My career has been a journey of continuous improvement, fueled by my passion for discovering better ways of doing things. I am grateful for the opportunity to join Glīd, where I can finally put my skills and experience to use in a meaningful way. With Glīd, we aim to disrupt and revolutionize mobile transportation, while addressing critical issues such as carbon emissions and lack of diversity in the industry. Woolridge continues “As the first black, brown, and veteran owned e-mobility rail company, we are poised to make a positive impact on both the environment and society. I am excited to be part of this team and to contribute to a brighter future for us all."
About Glīd
Glīd a subsidiary of Genesis Electronics Group, is building first of Its kind autonomous road-to-rail shipping vehicles called Glīders. Glīders will enable fully-loaded cargo-trailers access to rails where traditionally it didn’t make sense.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the “Risk Factors” section of our annual disclosure report on the OTC Markets for the year ended December 31, 2020. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law.
