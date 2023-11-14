Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 14, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 14, 2023
Convened at 11 A.M.
Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.
Communications Received
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives
numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 295
HB 623
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,
which was read as follows, viz:
In the Senate,
Monday November 13, 2023
RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,
that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, December 11, 2023, unless sooner recalled
by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further
RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives
recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, December 11, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;
and be it further
Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.
Adopted Voice Vote
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the
House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
SB 500
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 295
SB 500
Bills Referred
HR 264 Judiciary
HR 265 Commerce
HB 1837 Transportation
HB 1838 Commerce
HB 1840 Judiciary
HB 1841 Professional Licensure
HB 1843 Judiciary
HB 1844 State Government
HB 1846 Game And Fisheries
HB 1847 Judiciary
HB 1848 Education
SB 689 Environmental Resources And Energy
SB 690 Environmental Resources And Energy
SB 964 Transportation
Bills Recommitted
HB 221 To Appropriations
HB 775 To Appropriations
HB 1481 To Appropriations
HB 1706 To Appropriations
HB 1752 To Appropriations
HB 1786 To Appropriations
SB 773 To Appropriations
SB 843 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HR 249 From Children and Youth as Committed
HR 255 From Children and Youth as Committed
HR 161 From State Government as Committed
HR 256 From State Government as Committed
HB 1777 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed
HB 863 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1416 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1477 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1567 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1768 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1746 From Children and Youth as Amended
HB 941 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1441 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1629 From Judiciary as Amended
HB 1781 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 296 From State Government as Committed
HB 538 From Transportation as Committed
HB 1833 From Transportation as Amended
SB 411 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
SB 709 From Game and Fisheries as Committed
SB 282 From State Government as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 587
HB 908
HB 1417
HB 1585
HB 1751
HB 1785
SB 607
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on the feasibility of using geothermal energy technologies that utilize abandoned mining locations and operations in this Commonwealth and issue a report of its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives.
|
199-4
|
|
203-0
|
|
|
198-5
|
|
A Resolution designating the week of November 13 through 17, 2023, as "Certified Public Accountant Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, November 15, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.