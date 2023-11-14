Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 14, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 14, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.

 

Communications Received

 

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 295

HB 623

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

 which was read as follows, viz:

 

In the Senate,

Monday November 13, 2023

 

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, December 11, 2023, unless sooner recalled

by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

 

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

 recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, December 11, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;

and be it further

 

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

 

         Adopted Voice Vote

 

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the

House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

SB 500

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 295

 

SB 500

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 264     Judiciary

HR 265     Commerce

 

HB 1837   Transportation

HB 1838   Commerce

HB 1840   Judiciary

HB 1841   Professional Licensure

HB 1843   Judiciary

HB 1844   State Government

HB 1846   Game And Fisheries

HB 1847   Judiciary

HB 1848   Education

                   

SB 689      Environmental Resources And Energy

SB 690      Environmental Resources And Energy

SB 964      Transportation

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 221         To Appropriations

HB 775         To Appropriations

HB 1481      To Appropriations

HB 1706      To Appropriations

HB 1752      To Appropriations

HB 1786      To Appropriations

 

SB 773         To Appropriations

SB 843         To Appropriations   

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HR 249        From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 255        From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 161        From State Government as Committed

HR 256        From State Government as Committed

 

HB 1777      From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 863        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1416      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1477      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1567      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1768      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1746      From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 941        From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1441      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1629      From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1781      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 296        From State Government as Committed

HB 538        From Transportation as Committed

HB 1833      From Transportation as Amended

 

SB 411         From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 709         From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 282         From State Government as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 587

HB 908

HB 1417

HB 1585

HB 1751

HB 1785

 

SB 607

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 185

A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on the feasibility of using geothermal energy technologies that utilize abandoned mining locations and operations in this Commonwealth and issue a report of its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives.

199-4

 

A02637 (O'NEAL)

203-0

 

 

A02771 (VITALI)

198-5

 

HR 253

A Resolution designating the week of November 13 through 17, 2023, as "Certified Public Accountant Week" in Pennsylvania.

202-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, November 15, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 14, 2023

