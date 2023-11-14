Daily Session Report for Tuesday, November 14, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, November 14 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 14, 2023

Convened at 11 A.M.

Adjourned at 5:10 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Brett Miller.

Communications Received

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives

numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 295

HB 623

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, presented the following extract from the Journal of the Senate,

which was read as follows, viz:

In the Senate,

Monday November 13, 2023

RESOLVED, (the House of Representatives concurring), Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution,

that when the Senate recesses this week, it reconvene the week of Monday, December 11, 2023, unless sooner recalled

by the President Pro Tempore; and be it further

RESOLVED, Pursuant to Article II, Section 14 of the Pennsylvania Constitution, that when the House of Representatives

recesses this week, it reconvene on Monday, December 11, 2023, unless sooner recalled by the Speaker of the House of Representatives;

and be it further

Ordered, That the Clerk present the same to the House of Representatives for its concurrence.

Adopted Voice Vote

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, informed that the Senate has concurred in the amendments made by the

House of Representatives to the Senate Bill numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

SB 500

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Bills

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 295

SB 500

Bills Referred

HR 264 Judiciary

HR 265 Commerce

HB 1837 Transportation

HB 1838 Commerce

HB 1840 Judiciary

HB 1841 Professional Licensure

HB 1843 Judiciary

HB 1844 State Government

HB 1846 Game And Fisheries

HB 1847 Judiciary

HB 1848 Education

SB 689 Environmental Resources And Energy

SB 690 Environmental Resources And Energy

SB 964 Transportation

Bills Recommitted

HB 221 To Appropriations

HB 775 To Appropriations

HB 1481 To Appropriations

HB 1706 To Appropriations

HB 1752 To Appropriations

HB 1786 To Appropriations

SB 773 To Appropriations

SB 843 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HR 249 From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 255 From Children and Youth as Committed

HR 161 From State Government as Committed

HR 256 From State Government as Committed

HB 1777 From Agriculture and Rural Affairs as Committed

HB 863 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1416 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1477 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1567 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1768 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1746 From Children and Youth as Amended

HB 941 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1441 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1629 From Judiciary as Amended

HB 1781 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 296 From State Government as Committed

HB 538 From Transportation as Committed

HB 1833 From Transportation as Amended

SB 411 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 709 From Game and Fisheries as Committed

SB 282 From State Government as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 587

HB 908

HB 1417

HB 1585

HB 1751

HB 1785

SB 607

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 185 A Resolution directing the Joint State Government Commission to conduct a study on the feasibility of using geothermal energy technologies that utilize abandoned mining locations and operations in this Commonwealth and issue a report of its findings and recommendations to the House of Representatives. 199-4 A02637 (O'NEAL) 203-0 A02771 (VITALI) 198-5 HR 253 A Resolution designating the week of November 13 through 17, 2023, as "Certified Public Accountant Week" in Pennsylvania. 202-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, November 15, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.