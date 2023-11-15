Korea Metaverse Festival 2023 Concludes Successfully with Over 18,000 Attendees
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th Korea Metaverse Festival 2023 (KMF 2023), held under the theme “Again Metaverse, Partnering with A.I.,” officially concluded on October 18th at COEX. The exhibition, which attracted over 18,200 attendees, featured a record participation of 191 companies and 330 booths.
Overview of the exhibition hall at the 'Korea Metaverse Festival 2023 (KMF 2023)' | Photo by AVING News
The tape-cutting ceremony of the Korea Metaverse Festival 2023 on October 16th at Seoul COEX Hall D | Photo by AVING News
A visitor experiencing products of the exhibitor in the Korea Metaverse Festival 2023 | Photo by AVING News
At the opening ceremony on October 16th, Minister Lee Jong-ho of the Ministry of Science and ICT delivered digital rights and metaverse ethics policy messages in a virtual space created using metaverse technology. The ceremony highlighted South Korea’s role as a global leader in the digital era.
The global conference, “The MEANS,” featured policy announcements on metaverse by the Ministry of Science and ICT, as well as keynote speeches by experts from leading metaverse companies such as META, HTC, and NAVER Z. The conference explored the development of the metaverse industry, integrating A.I. and various sectors, presenting business strategies for Metaverse of Things (MoT) and Metaverse as a Service (MaaS).
MoT (Metaverse of Things) signifies the metaverse version of the Internet of Things (IoT), connecting everything to the metaverse. MaaS (Metaverse as a Service) is the metaverse version of Software as a Service (SaaS), representing a subscription-based model for using metaverse platforms and content without needing a lifetime or perpetual license.
The three-day exhibition showcased innovative products and services from 191 companies, including metaverse elements, foundational technologies, and platforms and services related to public, industrial, and economic sectors. Major metaverse companies like KT, SKT, and HTC participated, providing insights into the future of metaverse.
The festival also featured various events such as metaverse lab presentations, investment explanation meetings, metaverse alliance PG networking day, metaverse awards, developer contests, international metaverse conferences, metaverse awards conferences, business consultations, advanced technology workshops, experiential schools, and exhibition platforms.
The business consultation facilitated matchmaking between 52 promising companies in the ICT sector, including metaverse and A.I., and 30 buyers from 20 countries, including the United States, Southeast Asia, China, Japan, and more. The Metaverse Alliance PG Networking Day and the Metaverse Lab’s Result and Investment Briefing involved 30 promising companies and 16 investment management companies, adding excitement to the business activities.
Choi Yong-gi, Vice Chairman of the Korea Metaverse Industry Association, expressed gratitude to those who showed interest in and participated in KMF 2023, stating, “We hope to meet you again at KMF 2024 with more innovative metaverse products and services, and we ask for your continued interest and support.”
The Korea Metaverse Festival (KMF) celebrated its 8th edition this year. It is organized by the Ministry of Science and ICT and hosted by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency and The Korea Metaverse Industry Association. The KMF 2023 served as Korea’s leading exhibition in the metaverse industry. The theme, “Again Metaverse, Partnering with A.I.,” offered various attractions, exploring the leap of metaverse alongside artificial intelligence.
Video Sketch of the Korea Metaverse Festival 2023 │ Produced by AVING News