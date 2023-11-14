Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 454,572 in the last 365 days.

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Correctional Officer Jovian Motley

TEXAS, November 14 - November 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the death of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer Jovian Motley at Wainwright Unit in Houston County in the line of duty yesterday:

“Texas grieves for the loss of one of its brave correctional officers, who selflessly put his life on the line each day to protect his community, fellow officers, and Texans. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our correctional officers. Cecilia and I pray for Officer Jovian Motley and his family and ask all Texans to keep his loved ones in their prayers during this heartbreaking time.“

You just read:

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Correctional Officer Jovian Motley

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more