Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Correctional Officer Jovian Motley

TEXAS, November 14 - November 14, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement on the death of Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Officer Jovian Motley at Wainwright Unit in Houston County in the line of duty yesterday:

“Texas grieves for the loss of one of its brave correctional officers, who selflessly put his life on the line each day to protect his community, fellow officers, and Texans. We must never take for granted the service and sacrifice of our correctional officers. Cecilia and I pray for Officer Jovian Motley and his family and ask all Texans to keep his loved ones in their prayers during this heartbreaking time.“