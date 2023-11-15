FLATSTICK PUB REVIVES CELEBRITY APPLE PUTT MINI GOLF COMPETITION & WATCH PARTY WITH THE BARBERSHOP'S TRUFANT & HOLLIMON
Apple Putt featuring emcees Marcus Trufant & Terry Hollimon are hosting the Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament & Watch Party at Flatstick Pub's South Lake Union location.
Flatstick Pub’s Apple Putt Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament & Apple Cup watch party returns with special guests from The Barbershop Show for the final Pac12 clash
Aside from the tournament, we’ll have amazing food and beer selections, raffle prizes throughout, and exclusive 2023 Apple Putt t-shirts available. Let's send the Apple Cup out in style. Go Cougs!”SEATTLE, WA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatstick Pub, a family-owned and golf themed alternative sports pub, is celebrating the end of the 100+ Apple Cup tradition in style with their annual Apple Putt Watch party. This year features a Celebrity Mini-Golf Tourney hosted by Cougar and Husky legends Marcus Trufant and Terry “T-Holla” Holliman from The Barbershop Show. After a three year covid impacted hiatus, Flatstick is bringing back the Apple Putt on Saturday, November 25th at their South Lake Union location, just miles away from the action on Montlake. “If you’re not going to be there (Husky Stadium), you need to be here,” says former WSU wide receiver and Cougar Hall of Fame inductee Marcus Trufant. “Our pregame mini-golf tournament gets you paired with former players from both teams with winners receiving gift cards and signed memorabilia. Plus we’ll have raffle prizes throughout the game and a halftime Duffleboard™ contest with Kraken tickets on the line.”
Proceeds from the event provide college scholarship funds to underrepresented students through the Trufant Family Foundation. “We created the Sunday Fundraise community outreach program to provide meaningful impact in our local communities and are proud to support what Marcus and his team are doing through their organization,” says Co-Founder and CEO Andy Largent. Each of the six Flatstick Pub locations support a different community nonprofit monthly through the Flatstick Cares program.\
With limited registration available, you’ll want to sign up today. Entry to the tournament includes a chance to play with WSU/UW legends, prizes for the winners and a signed Apple Putt T-shirt! “The party is at a known Cougs’ pub, but I’m counting on the fans of the top ranked Dawgs to show out,” says Hollimon. “Let’s just say the winner of the mini golf tournament wins something for all of the fans of the team they represent. Go Dawgs!”
CELEBRITY APPLE PUTT TOURNEY DETAILS
- Check in up to an hour before we tee off!
- Tournament will start promptly at 12:00PM - 1 hour before Apple Putt Kickoff
- The Tournament consists of one round of mini golf (9 holes) played with a team. Each team will have one celebrity with them!
- Apple Cup watch party to follow with kickoff at 1:00PM
- Raffle prizes during Apple Cup commercials and halftime!
- Halftime Duffleboard competition
“Aside from the tournament, we’ll have amazing food and beer selections, raffle prizes throughout, and exclusive 2023 Apple Putt t-shirts available. Let's send the Apple Cup out in style!,” offers Trufant. “Terry and I would love to meet you at our watch party at Flatstick Pub. Go Cougs!”
