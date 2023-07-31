FLATSTICK PUB ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING OF NEW & EXPANSIVE PIZZA KITCHEN IN PIONEER SQUARE NEAR STADIUMS & ENTERTAINMENT
Washington’s largest local craft beer and mini-golf pub, Flatstick Pubs reveals the Grand Opening of its new pizza kitchen at the Pioneer Square location.
But our food is top notch and starting to get the recognition it deserves, as well. You can’t go wrong with any of the pizzas or salads, but don’t miss out on my personal favorite, the hot wings.”SEATTLE, WA, USA, July 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FLATSTICK PUB, a family-owned and operated golf-themed pub promises old school fun and local craft beer across six locations in Washington State reveals the Grand Opening on August 4th at 12:00pm with the ribbon cutting with the Pioneer Square Alliance featuring a completely new pizza kitchen on the street level at its subterranean Pioneer Square (PSQ) location. Just north of the stadium homes of the Mariners, Sounders, OL Reign and Seahawks, the pub is a perfect place to visit before or after a big game, concert, or night on the town.
— Andy Largent
The Flatstick Pub PSQ Grand Opening features celebratory promotions on food including pizzas for $12, along with slices for only $1.50 from August 4th through the 11th. Join the Flatstick Players Club at a 50% off the standard membership rate that week by simply purchasing an entire pizza. Membership benefits include free mini golf and Duffleboard(™) for life, along with discounts on party rooms, merch, and many other benefits. Several events are in the stadiums, including Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field and the Mariners taking on the Padres or Orioles the following week.
Pioneer Square opened in 2016 as the second Flatstick Pubs location originally with a collaboration with Manu’s Tacos serving tacos and nachos. Post Covid, Manu’s Tacos did not return and Flatstick Pub PSQ has been serving their own tacos and nachos in a very limited kitchen. The original location in the Kirkland Downtown Marina is the only pub that still serves a condensed menu with all other locations including South Lake Union, Bellingham, Spokane and the newest location in the Redmond Towne Center featuring a full modern kitchen and expansive menu for date nights and corporate get together.
Flatstick has only two rules they live by: drink local and have fun. “We’re well known for our fun and lively atmosphere, highlighted by the games and hyper local beer offerings,” states Co-Founder and CEO Andy Largent. “But our food is top notch and starting to get the recognition it deserves, as well. Our kitchen team has been doing amazing things and we’re excited to feature their work at our Pioneer Square location. You can’t go wrong with any of the pizzas or salads, but don’t miss out on my personal favorite, the hot wings.”
Pioneer Square (PSQ) has several private rooms for parties and features mini-golf, Duffleboard™, Dufflepong and Pockets, all Flatstick inventions with a mini-golf twist on popular backyard games. Each location features regular weekly activities including Bingo and Trivia. Join our League Nights for weekly competition and time the weekday Happy Hour menu from 3-6pm for $12 pizzas and $1.50 off beer, wine, cider, and cocktails.
About Flatstick Pub
Flatstick Pub (FSP) opened in 2014 as a family-owned mini-golf themed pub that exclusively serves local craft beer from Washington state independent breweries. Innovation and imagination fuel our trademarked, golf-infused bar games including Duffleboard™, Logs, Ball Jockey™, Dufflepong, Wickets, Pockets and more innovation to come. FSP believes in giving local through their Sunday Fundraise program that donates game revenue to different charities every week. Locations include SPO, BHAM, SLU, PSQ, KRK and now RED. For more information visit flatstickpub.com.
Benjamin Brittingham
Bedrock Branding, LLC
+1 425-236-1504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Other
Flatstick Pub - Pioneer Square Tour