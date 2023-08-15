Flatstick Pub Presents Perks & Prizes for Fantasy Football Draft Parties & Weekly Pick ‘Ems
Flatstick Leagues Nights start up the third week of September. Visit our "Upcoming Events" page for details and registration.
Washington’s largest local craft beer and mini-golf pub rolls out its Fantasy Football Draft Party Promotion at all six sports bar locations throughout WA state
We know that trash talk is a key contributor to league culture and messaging an opponent in a chat doesn’t hit the same as disparaging comments in front of friends.”KIRKLAND, WA, USA, August 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flatstick Pub, a family-owned and golf themed pub known for hyperfocus on local craft beer, corporate and social parties, mini golf and a variety of golf-themed pub style games across six locations in Washington State announces the Fantasy Football Draft Parties for prior to the football season including draft perks and weekly NFL Pick ‘Em prizes. An ideal spot for watching the Seahawks, Huskies, and Cougars on the gridiron, Flatstick is incentivizing fantasy football commissioners with a private space, free Wi-Fi, complimentary games for all participants and rewards for winners for leagues hosting their drafts on-site at any Flatstick Pub location.
— Logan Salvadore, Community Marketing & Engagement Manager
“Flatstick Pub understands the extreme weight that fantasy league commissioners have when choosing the rules and format, collecting league fees and hosting the drafts,” says Logan Salvadore, Community Marketing & Engagement Manager. “We know that trash talk is a key contributor to league culture and messaging an opponent in a chat doesn’t hit the same as disparaging comments in front of friends.” To schedule your draft party, click on the “Party with Us” tab, select the location nearest you and fill out the form.
The Fantasy Commissioner Draft Package is only $100 and is offset by a gift card of the same amount to the winner of the league. “We promise no probes or investigations should commissioners win their own league and collect their $100 gift card prize at Flatstick,” Salvadore comments on the potential of nefarious trades, irrational vetoes, and waiver wire manipulations. “Personally, I’m a commissioner and five-time league winner - no big deal. It’s a shame I’m not eligible to participate due to my employment with Flatstick.“
In addition to the Football Draft Package, Flatstick Pub has a weekly Pick ‘Em throughout the NFL season. With locations in Bellingham, Spokane, Kirkland, Redmond, Pioneer Square and South Lake Union, there is a Flatstick near you to enjoy local craft beer and new kitchen creations from our pub menu while you select the NFL winners. “Each week we award $200 in gift cards to the individuals who have the best Pick ‘Em record. There is no cost to play,” says Salvadore. “Join our September Putters & Duffers™ leagues or participate in the Washington State Mini-Golf Championships and fill out the NFL games while you’re competing for immortality."
All locations have several private rooms for parties and features mini-golf, Duffleboard™, Dufflepong and Pockets, all Flatstick inventions with a mini-golf twist on popular backyard games. Each pub features regular weekly activities including Bingo and Trivia. Join our Putters League (mini golf) and Duffle Leagues (Duffleboard™) for weekly competition and time the weekday Happy Hour menu from 3-6pm for $12 pizzas and $1.50 off beer, wine and cider.
About Flatstick Pub
Flatstick Pub (FSP) opened in 2014 as a family-owned mini-golf themed pub that exclusively serves local craft beer from Washington state independent breweries. Innovation and imagination fuel our trademarked, golf-infused bar games including Duffleboard™, Logs™, Ball Jockey™, Dufflepong, Wickets, Pockets and more innovation to come. FSP believes in giving local through their Sunday Fundraise program that donates game revenue to different charities every week. Locations include SPO, BHAM, SLU, PSQ, KRK and now RED. For more information visit flatstickpub.com.
Benjamin Brittingham
Bedrock Branding, LLC
+1 425-236-1504
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok
Flatstick Pub - Mini Golf, Duffleboard, local craft beer. Drink local, have fun.