Man Arrested for Armed Offenses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Fifth District announce a man has been arrested for an armed robbery and an armed carjacking that occurred in the District on Monday, November 13, 2023.

 

At approximately 3:57 pm, the suspects began following the victim as they left the metro station. Once the victim was in the 1700 block of 7th Street, Northwest, the suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene.

 

Later on that day, at approximately 5:57 pm, the same group of suspects approached the victims in the 2400 block of Market Place, Northeast, while they were loading their vehicle. The suspects brandished handguns and took property and the vehicle keys from the victims. The suspects fled the scene in the victims’ vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered.

 

Detectives were able to track the victims’ vehicle using the tracking technology that is installed in the victims’ vehicle, and with the quick assistance of MPD’s helicopter Falcon 1, officers were able to locate the vehicle and arrest one person.

 

20-year-old Eric Vaughn of Southeast DC was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery and Armed Carjacking related to incident.

 

MPD encourages vehicle owners to utilize the tracking technology in their vehicles or to use an AirTag or Tile to aide in the recovery of their vehicle if it is stolen. Learn more at mpdc.dc.gov/trackmystuff

 

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

