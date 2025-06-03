MPD Investigating Southeast Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in Southeast.

On Monday, June 2, 2025, at approximately 5:54 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the report of a shooting inside a residence in the 1800 block of Q Street, Southeast. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, suffering from a gunshot wound. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and after finding no signs consistent with life, the victim was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 18-year-old Darrell Anderson of Southeast, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25082423

