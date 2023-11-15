Advisory Board Addition for RISE Technology Advisors
RISE Technology Advisors, a leading technology as-a-service advisory firm for global organizations, is proud to announce the addition of two distinguished, highly respected professionals to its Advisory Board. Tim Kottak and Lori Hilton bring a wealth of knowledge, thought leadership, and expertise which will play a pivotal role in guiding and supporting RISE towards continued success and innovation.
Tim Kottak is a Managing Partner at Stonebank Partners, a management consulting and investment advisory firm focused on breakout growth and value creation for companies in the medical device, biosciences, industrial and consumer products industries. Tim is the former CIO of GE Healthcare’s Global Services business where he led digital strategy and platforms for medical device asset management, field and remote services, service supply chain, marketing, and e-commerce. He successfully championed and operationalized a company-wide machine data platform, IoT technologies for secure product connectivity, AI for predictive services, and unified customer communications. Prior to his CIO role, Tim held CTO roles at GE Healthcare, leading product development across multiple business units. He held engineering, productivity and quality leadership roles at GE Appliances and served as an officer in the US Air Force for R&D and advanced manufacturing programs. His strategic insights and operating executive experience will be invaluable to RISE as it continues to grow in the Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Consumer verticals.
Lori Hilton is a Managing Partner and Executive Director at EssenceMediacom, a WPP company. She is currently the global strategy lead for Dell Technologies, overseeing their breakthrough approach in markets across the globe, and ensuring they go to market with a seamless and integrated brand experience for BDMs, ITDMs and consumers. Lori has conducted work in over 80 countries and was based in the UK for several years in an international role. There, she led the office in new business and premium client management, and the design of new-to-market and M&A feasibility studies, customer/consumer receptivity and behavioral exploration. Her vertical experience includes CPG, automotive, finance, retail, energy, entertainment, pharma, services, and technology. Her extensive knowledge on the intersection of marketing and technology makes her an exceptional addition to the RISE Advisory Board.
"We are honored to welcome Tim and Lori to our Advisory Board,” said RISE Co-Founder, Eric Ludwig. “Their combined experience and insights will be instrumental in shaping the strategic direction of our firm and ensuring that we lead projects from a client’s perspective at the intersection of business and technology. We look forward to their contributions and the positive impact they will have on RISE.”
As RISE continues to lead clients across the bridge between legacy investments and next generation technology, Tim and Lori’s expertise will play a vital role. The addition of these two outstanding professionals represent a significant milestone in RISE’s commitment to providing the highest level of service, customer advocacy, and expertise to its clients.
About RISE Technology Advisors:
Staying in front of the rate of change in technology is a round-the-clock endeavor. RISE combines cutting-edge tools, relationships, and deep understanding to determine proper framework, vendor selection and contracting. RISE will curate the burgeoning transformation of technologies and consumption models to ensure our client’s business outcomes align with the rapidly evolving marketplace. To learn more about RISE Technology Advisors and how they can assist your business, visit them at www.risetechadvisors.com.
