Saskatchewan Celebrates International Education Week

Saskatchewan is proclaiming International Education Week from November 13 to 17, 2023. Over 11,000 international students from 147 countries studied in Saskatchewan in 2022-23, a 120 per cent increase over the past decade.

"We welcome international students from around the globe to study and build their lives in Saskatchewan," Advanced Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. "These students enrich our communities and play a key role in Saskatchewan's economic growth, helping meet labour market needs and Saskatchewan's Growth Plan targets."

International students bring global perspectives into classrooms and create bridges between their homes and ours. Their contributions to education, research and innovation, the workforce, and the province as a whole help connect Saskatchewan to the world.

"My experience in Saskatchewan has been fun and I am really glad I chose to study here," Continuing Care Assistant student at Southeast College Chinwe Chelsea Nwokoro said. "Studying in Saskatchewan has further broadened my understanding about how open-minded Canadians are and how to administer care in a fun and professional manner."

The Ministry of Advanced Education works with Saskatchewan post-secondary institutions to advance global relationships, communication, research and student recruitment, and mobility. Saskatchewan's robust International Education Strategy positions our province as a destination of choice for international students and researchers.

Saskatchewan has made significant progress on International Education Strategy goals, including several program achievements:

360 ambassadors from 14 countries trained through the Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program;

131 agents from 27 countries trained through the Saskatchewan Agent Training Program; and

77 practitioners trained through the International Education Practitioner Program.

Saskatchewan has also participated in multiple international recruitment fairs to strengthen the province's brand and connect with prospective international students. Additional activities continue under the strategy to increase trade and investment opportunities and make Saskatchewan a preferred destination to study, live, work and raise a family.

For more information, please visit studyinsask.ca.

