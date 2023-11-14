National Infusion Center Association and Sectyr Ink Deal to Expand NICA Accreditation Program, SectyrHub LicenseTrak
Our relationship with NICA allows us to now offer a one-stop-shop for managing the evidence of compliance documentation required to meet and maintain all NICA accreditation standards.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sectyr, a leader in SaaS-based compliance software for healthcare, has partnered with the National Infusion Center Association (NICA) Accreditation Program. SectyrHub LicenseTrak® compliance software provides a solution which infusion centers can rely on for tracking the NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers by which they earn and maintain NICA Accreditation.
“Our customers rely on LicenseTrak to track staff and facility licensing, contracts, training, and incident reports and a wide variety of compliance-related tasks,” says Craig Frost, RPh, MBA, FACHE, president and chief operating officer for Sectyr. “Our relationship with NICA allows us to now offer a one-stop-shop for managing the evidence of compliance documentation required to meet and maintain all NICA accreditation standards.”
The NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers represent the first comprehensive set of standards for this setting to be recognized by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI); these standards provide the requirements for the NICA Accreditation Program. NICA-accredited organizations have demonstrated that their organization meets the highest level of quality and accountability through compliance with the standards.
“NICA developed the Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers to improve safety and quality of care, promote best practices, and build a network of infusion centers positioned for success,” said Edie Gigot, MSN, RN, MBA, NICA Accreditation Program Director. “We want NICA Accreditation Program participants to have the benefit of an intuitive solution like SectyrHub LicenseTrak, so they can focus on meeting the level of quality required to achieve NICA Accreditation.”
About NICA
NICA is an independent, nonprofit trade association and accrediting body with the mission to preserve and advance the delivery of provider-administered medications in non-hospital, community-based care settings. NICA’s efforts are focused on addressing and overcoming challenges and threats to the sustainability of the most affordable care setting for these specialty medications while reducing disparities in care quality by supporting access to safe, high-quality infusion care.
The NICA Standards of Excellence for Ambulatory Infusion Centers were established with the following objectives:
- Reduce disparities in care quality among office-based infusion care settings;
- Support infusion providers’ efforts to implement best practices; and,
- Provide the basis for regulatory and legislative endeavors that seek to ensure facilities preparing and administering parenteral medications do so in a safe, consistent, and effective manner in accordance with evidence-based standards of care.
For more information about the NICA Accreditation Program, please visit www.infusioncenteraccreditation.org.
About Sectyr, LLC
Sectyr® provides software solutions that help healthcare and other regulated businesses achieve and maintain Continuous Program Compliance® with ever-changing regulatory requirements. Used by hundreds of hospitals, health centers, and pharmacies across the country, Sectyr’s cloud-based compliance platform, SectyrHub®, strengthens your compliance posture with specialized yet highly configurable software solutions for HRSA 330 grant program management, HRSA 340B drug discount program management, HIPAA risk assessment, license management, accreditation management, and incident management. To learn more, visit www.Sectyr.com and follow us on LinkedIn.
