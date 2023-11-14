The Fall of Deceit , a film by Frank X Panico with Donna & Stan Fitzgerald, premiered in Atlanta Georgia by Legacy PAC
The Fall of Deceit documentary starring General Flynn and Laura Loomer premiered in Atlanta Georgia sponsored by Jared Craig Legacy PAC President
Frank X Panico is the next Dinesh D'Souza , keep an eye on his projects. We look forward to working with him on a VFAF Veterans for Trump documentary in January 2024”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies - the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
The Fall of Deceit film premiere in Atlanta last evening was a tremendous success in front of a packed theater. The crowd of over 100 cheered during the closing credits.
Film attendees were greeted by a Trump 2024 bus in the parking lot of the theater courtesy of VFAF Ambassador Danny Hamilton.
The film directed by Frank X Panico and Produced by Donna & Stan Fitzgerald featured some of the biggest names in America First politics.
The documentary stars General Flynn with Laura Loomer , Roger Stone , Admiral Charles Kubic , Vernon Jones , Congressman Jody Hice , Jeffrey Clark , John Solomon , John Nantz , Robert Jeffress and Mallory Staples.
Attending the premier last evening was Georgia state Rep. Charlice Byrd , Fulton County Commissioner Bridget Thorne , Marci McCarthy Dekalb County Chairwoman and Jim Tully Paulding County Chairman.
In attendance were Georgia influencers Debbie Perdue , Judge John Downey , Author Denise Caldon Sorkness , VFAF ambassador Theresa Shen , also with Asians for Trump and VFAF Ambassador Lucretia Hughes of Real News with Lucretia Hughes. Leon Benjamin former Trump transition team advisor came from Virginia to attend.
The event MC was Salleigh Grubbs Cobb County Chairwoman. Key note speaker was Veterans for America First national spokesman Admiral Charles Kubic , a 2016 Trump advisor , who was featured in the documentary and is one of the original 2015 Veterans for Trump leaders. Speakers included director Frank X Panico , Chuck Hand GA 2 congressional candidate and J6 patriot , Mallory Staples GA Freedom Caucus director , Pedro Orta author and CIA whistleblower exposing the deep state , Jared Craig president of Legacy PAC and Stan Fitzgerald president of VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots national. Jeffrey Clark filmed a greeting to the audience that was played before the feature rolled.
Keynote speaker Admiral Kubic's remarks can be viewed on Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Uzu8V0KpIs
Kevin Ellwood and Sandy Blooms from CTA Conservative Television attended and will be airing a forthcoming film project by Stan and Donna Fitzgerald produced by Jared Craig and Legacy PAC about the border featuring Victor Avila former border agent and congressional candidate. The project is currently in editing by Georgia’s Warroom GOP. GA Congressional candidates Michael Corbin and Jim Bennet attended and were also at the border recently with Legacy PAC.
The Theater was sponsored by Jared Craig Legacy PAC President.
The Fall of Deceit is available for streaming on the studio website https://xsintheskyfilms.com/projects/
DVD’s are available on Amazon and Ebay for purchase.
Veterans for America First aka Veterans for Trump is a national organization representing both Veterans and First Responders. Civilians are welcome in this organization. Director Frank X Panico will be filming a documentary capturing the history of the movement dating back to 2015 with interviews of Vets , First Responders and Trump influencers from across the country. The film is a Legacy PAC Project ,and property, which is scheduled to start shooting end of January 2023. The purpose of the film is to promote Donald J Trump for our 47th president
In other Legacy PAC News :
Legacy PAC launched an election security seminar with PAC President attorney Jared Craig offering legal strategy and solutions on transitioning to paper ballots and removing Dominion voting machines. The kick off was held at the Paulding County Georgia GOP where county leadership is willing to push for election security and paper ballots. https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-launches-election-security-seminar-tour/
Legacy PAC to produce a 2024 Border documentary film project by Frank X Panico , along with border tours educating the public and congressional candidates. https://fox2now.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/662639770/legacy-pac-to-produce-a-2024-border-documentary-film-project-and-border-tours-for-candidates-announced-jared-craig/
Legacy PAC has officially endorsed Donald Trump for president.
https://legacypac.org/legacy-pac-endorsement-of-donald-j-trump-for-47th-president/
Stan Fitzgerald
L-Strategies LLC
+ 17707076291
The Fall of Deceit Film Premiere key note speaker Veterans for America First Admiral Charles Kubic