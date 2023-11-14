La Palma, CA, Elevates Procurement Strategy with OpenGov Partnership
The platform will help the City automate solicitation and contract management processes, ensuring increased efficiency.CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wanting to increase vendor reach and improve the use of standardized operating procedures in its procurement work, the City of La Palma, CA, began searching for a more efficient system. After exhaustive research, the City chose to partner with OpenGov, the software provider for local government known for advanced features and award-winning customer support.
Located 30 minutes outside Los Angeles, the City of La Palma is devoted to using modern systems to make its work more efficient. In its search for a new system, the City wanted to eliminate bottlenecks caused by human-dependent processes and get rid of fragmentation in its workflows, unifying its work in a single, trusted platform. It also wanted a platform that would support consistent branding and legal safety nets while expanding vendor access. OpenGov Procurement addressed all the City’s needs, promising to transform procurement with its intuitive, cloud-based features and comprehensive vendor management.
With the adoption of OpenGov Procurement, the City of La Palma will soon have access to modern tools to streamline its procurement operations. The platform will help City personnel automate solicitation and contract management processes, ensuring increased efficiency and a reduction in the cost of doing business. In addition, the ability to reallocate human capital to more critical tasks will help advance the work of procurement, potentially contributing to the City’s growth and development.
The City of La Palma joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
