*Media Advisory*
ILLINOIS, November 14 -
‘Winter Weather - Get it Together'
ROCK ISLAND - Transportation and law enforcement officials will launch this year's "Winter Weather - Get it Together" campaign. The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Rock Island County will offer insight into preparations they are making for snow-and-ice season and provide important winter safety advice for motorists.
WHO: Illinois Department of Transportation
Illinois State Police
Rock Island County
WHAT: Media availability to discuss how to make this snow-and-ice season safe
Multiple interview and B-roll opportunities will be available
WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023
10 a.m.
WHERE: IDOT Milan Maintenance Yard (rain or shine)
4128 69th Avenue
Milan, IL 61264