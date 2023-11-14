Media Advisory*

ILLINOIS, November 14 -

‘Winter Weather - Get it Together'

ROCK ISLAND - Transportation and law enforcement officials will launch this year's "Winter Weather - Get it Together" campaign. The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Rock Island County will offer insight into preparations they are making for snow-and-ice season and provide important winter safety advice for motorists.

WHO: Illinois Department of Transportation

Illinois State Police

Rock Island County

WHAT: Media availability to discuss how to make this snow-and-ice season safe

Multiple interview and B-roll opportunities will be available

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

10 a.m.

WHERE: IDOT Milan Maintenance Yard (rain or shine)

4128 69th Avenue

Milan, IL 61264