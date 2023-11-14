Submit Release
*Media Advisory*

ILLINOIS, November 14 -  

‘Winter Weather - Get it Together'

 

ROCK ISLAND - Transportation and law enforcement officials will launch this year's "Winter Weather - Get it Together" campaign. The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and Rock Island County will offer insight into preparations they are making for snow-and-ice season and provide important winter safety advice for motorists.

 

WHO:                   Illinois Department of Transportation

                              Illinois State Police

 Rock Island County

 

WHAT:                 Media availability to discuss how to make this snow-and-ice season safe

 Multiple interview and B-roll opportunities will be available

 

WHEN:                 Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023

                              10 a.m.

 

WHERE:               IDOT Milan Maintenance Yard (rain or shine) 

 4128 69th Avenue

 Milan, IL 61264

