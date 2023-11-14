Department Warns Consumers About Possible Lead in Applesauce

The New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets and State Health Department today urged consumers to take notice of an ongoing investigation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding apple sauce pouches containing high levels of lead. Recalls of several products were initiated after four children were found to have elevated blood lead levels, indicating potential acute lead toxicity. To date, seven cases of adverse events have now been found in five states. New York State is working with local health departments to determine if there are any cases in New York of children with elevated blood lead levels connected to the recalled product.

The FDA investigation is ongoing. Certain apple puree and applesauce products are affected as of the time of this release. This includes all lot codes and expiration dates of:

These products were sold and distributed by multiple retailers, including Sam's Club, Amazon, and Dollar Tree. As this investigation is ongoing, consumers who have purchased these products should discard them immediately and contact their health care provider if their children may have eaten these recalled fruit pouches and/or have symptoms of lead toxicity. For more information regarding the ongoing FDA investigation, visit: https://www.fda.gov/food/outbreaks-foodborne-illness/investigation-elevated-lead-levels-applesauce-pouches-november-2023

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Ensuring the health and safety of New Yorkers, especially our youngest and most vulnerable, is always a top priority to the Department. We are urging New York families to not buy, eat, or serve these apple purée and applesauce pouches that may contain harmful levels of lead. Working with our partners, we are following this investigation closely and will keep consumers informed."

State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Lead can be damaging to a child’s health and can be harmful to a child’s growth, behavior, and ability to learn. We urge parents to contact their child’s health care provider if they suspect their child has consumed any of these recalled products, keeping in mind that children can look and feel healthy even when they've been exposed to lead.”

Symptoms of Lead Toxicity

Lead is toxic to humans and can affect people of any age or health status. Protecting children from exposure to lead is particularly important because they are more susceptible to lead toxicity. Most children have no obvious immediate symptoms. Parents and caretakers should consult a healthcare provider if they suspect a child may have been exposed to lead. Short term exposure to lead could result in the following symptoms: headache; abdominal pain/colic; vomiting; and/or anemia. Longer term exposure could result in the following additional symptoms: irritability; lethargy; fatigue; muscle aches or muscle prickling/burning; constipation; difficulty concentrating/muscular weakness; tremors; or/or weight loss.