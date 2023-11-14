Beginning of a working trip in Sughd Province

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On the morning of November 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, arrived in Sughd Province with a view to becoming familiar with the economic and social situation of the region, opening a number of facilities in various fields, and meeting with the residents.

The Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, was warmly welcomed by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan Sulaymon Ziyozoda, the Chairman of Sughd Province Rajabboy Ahmadzoda and other officials at the Khujand International Airport.

In November 1992, during the complex social and political period of independent Tajikistan, when the civil war threatened the survival of the state and the nation, the 16th historical session of the Supreme Council of Tajikistan was held in the "Arbob" Palace of Culture. Emomali Rahmon was elected the Chairman of the Supreme Council of Tajikistan.

It was with the wisdom, courage and rational decisions of the Head of State and the historic session that the peace of the Tajiks began, and the state and the nation remained stable.

The 16th session of the Supreme Council of Tajikistan, its decisions and the courageous and far-sighted actions of the beloved son of the nation Emomali Rahmon laid a solid basis for the restoration and strengthening of the new statehood and real independence of Tajikistan, the integrity of the young Tajik state, the establishment of peace and national unity in the ancient land, the implementation of political and legal reforms, economic and social foundation for the construction of civil society and the development and progress of independent Tajikistan.

A warm, sincere and solemn reception of numerous representatives of society - scientists, intellectuals, women and young people with a magnificent cultural program and in an atmosphere of happiness and joy, pride and gratitude for the independent state is the embodiment of loyalty, dedication of boundless love and affection of the residents of Sughd Province towards the Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon.

It is the wisdom and courage, the wise and forward-looking policy of the leader that rescued and has been leading the nation, the architect of peace and unity, the wise politician, that today in independent Tajikistan there is lasting peace and stability, and the people of Tajikistan are taking steady steps towards further development and progress with constructive actions and endeavors.