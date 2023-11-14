Opening of a State Flag and Emblem square in Ghafurov town of Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, inaugurated in a solemn atmosphere a State Flag and Emblem square in the center of Bobojon Ghafurov district - Ghafurov town.

The square of the State Flag and Emblem was built in the central place of Ghafurov town on an area of 1.2 hectares based on an interesting project as a sign of respect and tribute to the national sanctity.

The National Flag of the Republic of Tajikistan was raised with the performance of the National Anthem.

The base of the National Flag is 54 meters high, the length of the fabric of the National Flag is 14 meters and its width is 7 meters.

Then, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon officially inaugurated the State Emblem of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The height of the pillar of the State Emblem is 27 meters and its diameter is 2.4 meters.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, laid wreaths at the base of the State Flag and Emblem as a sign of respect and appreciation.

The State Flag and Emblem are symbols of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan.

National sanctity is a source of pride and honor of the citizens of an independent country, and these state symbols guide everyone to love the Motherland, protect national independence, national pride, loyalty to ancient civilization and culture, and creative works for the development and progress of independent Tajikistan.