Unveiling of the statue of Academician Bobojon Ghafurov

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon unveiled the statue of Academician Bobojon Ghafurov in the district of Bobojon Ghafurov.

The monument of the Hero of Tajikistan, erected in the yard of the Republican Museum of Academician Bobojon Ghafurov, is made of high-quality materials with high art. The height of the statue is 2.6 meters, and the height of the statue itself is 4.2 meters. On the left side of the monument, there is an outstanding masterpiece book - "Tojikon" (The Tajiks), which definitely indicates the importance and high value of this creation. High-quality decorative stones were used to decorate the base of the monument using a special architectural style.

Academician Bobojon Ghafurov is a hero of Tajikistan, political and state figure, outstanding historian, famous Tajik orientalist, doctor of history, professor, distinguished employee of science of the Republic of Tajikistan. He is considered one of the founders of contemporary Tajik science, and with his tireless research, development of the scientific concept of researching the history of the Tajik people, he is undoubtedly considered the founder of the new school of Tajik historiography. The erection of his statue in Bobojon Ghafurov district is a great example of appreciation for this beloved son of the nation and a worthy gift of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan dedicated to the 115th anniversary of the academician.

The area near the statue is decorated with high architectural art, and two beautiful fountains have also been built here. On both sides of the monument there is a book symbol, one of them contains the words of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan regarding the high scientific value of the masterpiece "Tojikon" and the other symbol is the work of Bobojon Ghafurov - "Tojikon", which has great historical importance and is the result of the academician's many years of work.

Also, landscaping works and planting of decorative flowers and bushes have been carried out with great taste in the territory of this facility, and its opening will add another beauty to the center of the district.