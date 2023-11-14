Commissioning of the building of the Republican Museum of Academician Bobojon Ghafurov

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, in Bobojon Ghafurov district, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned the building of the Republican Museum of Academician Bobojon Ghafurov after renovation, and got acquainted with its activities.

During the visit, it was informed that the republican museum is a large scientific-cultural, educational, educational-spiritual and agitational center, and it consists of 18 separate corners. In the museum, the displays are arranged chronologically, the work, life, fruitful activity in various fields, scientific achievements, valuable creations and awards and gifts of Academician Bobojon Ghafurov are placed here.

The museum has sections such as "Adolescence, education and formation of Bobojon Ghafurov", "Start of labor activity: Bobojon Ghafurov, Komsomol employee and journalist", "Letter heritage: correspondence of Bobojon Ghafurov" and other sections. Also, a corner of the museum is dedicated to the book "Tojikon". In this corner, there are mainly examples of various ancient tools and instruments, examples of people's objects and handicrafts, murals of the ancient Panjakent, which were included in the book "Tojikon" as an irrefutable evidence of the ancient history of the Tajik nation.

During the visit, it was revealed that the corner "Alloma Bobojon Ghafurov and the Honorable Leader of the Nation Emomali Rahmon" will provide information on the appreciation of this beloved son of the nation by the Head of State and other important steps and initiatives taken to keep the name of the academician alive.

In general, the museum consists of three sections - "Scientific-research center on the collection and heritage of Academician Bobojon Ghafurov", "Promotion of academician's heritage" and "Electronic library".

In the Republican Museum, there are also clothes, desks and chairs, various pictures from the work and life of the academician, and at the same time, copies of his awards and prizes are placed in separate corners. After renovation and repair, the reopening of this facility will definitely contribute to the promotion of historical and cultural heritage, preservation of the collected treasures, and the development of more research and study of Academician Bobojon Ghafurov's life.

After getting acquainted, the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon made an entry in the book of honorary guests of the Republican Museum of Academician Bobojon Ghafurov.

During the visit, the President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, highly appreciated the completed work and gave useful instructions and advice to the officials for effective activity, attracting people to the museum, especially, drawing the attention of teenagers and young people to this cultural place in order to strengthen the sense of self-awareness and national pride.