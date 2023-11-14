Launching of a drinking water line in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, launched the first stage of the "Project for the restoration and construction of drinking water networks in the villages of Zarzamin" of Bobojon Ghafurov district.

With the full implementation of this project, which includes 2 stages, more than 14 thousand inhabitants of Zarzamin villages will be provided with drinking water.

In the first stage, which was implemented within the framework of the international initiative of the President of the Republic of Tajikistan Honorable Emomali Rahmon - the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028" dedicated to the 35th anniversary of state independence of the Republic of Tajikistan, 7 thousand rural residents of Zarzamin and other vital facilities were provided with clean drinking water.

Water is extracted from 2 vertical wells from a depth of 150 meters through special pumps and brought to populated areas through special water pipes for a distance of more than 2 thousand meters.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, expressed his satisfaction with the level and quality of the completed works and gave instructions and advice to the officials to complete the construction works in the second stage with quality and to provide the population with clean drinking water as soon as possible.

According to the data, in the second phase of the project, with the installation of 2 additional water pumps and the digging of 2 reservoirs with a capacity of 500 cubic meters, another 7,000 residents of Zarzamin villages will be provided with quality drinking water.

The implementation of the first stage of the "Project for the restoration and construction of rural drinking water networks of Zarzamin" on the days of the 31st anniversary of the 16th session of the Supreme Council of the Republic of Tajikistan was interpreted as a valuable gift of the Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon to the residents.