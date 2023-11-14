Commissioning of a building of general secondary education institution No. 40 in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - During his working visit to Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, put into operation an additional building of the general secondary education institution No. 40 in Khistevarz community of Bobojon Ghafurov district.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon was informed that this institution was built in 1967 for the education of 320 students.

The institution has 16 classrooms, a canteen, a sports hall, a sports ground, classrooms equipped with information and linguistic technology.

In recent years, new settlements have been built around the institution, which has led to an increase in the number of students of the institution.

Taking this into account, the residents of the newly built neighborhoods, with the support of a group of entrepreneurs, collectively started the construction of an additional educational building.

The new additional building has 8 classrooms for 480 students in two shifts. On the first floor there are classrooms for geography, natural science, Russian language, information technology, on the second floor there are classrooms for mathematics, Tajik language and literature, history, and English.

824 students are enrolled in the institution, and with the construction of an additional building, better conditions and opportunities for education and upbringing of children have been created.

56 teachers are engaged in education and training of students in the school No. 40 of Bobojon Ghafurov district.

Classrooms are equipped with new modern desks and chairs, educational equipment, including electronic boards, projectors and computers.

The Leader of the Nation, during a conversation with the teachers and students of the institution, gave useful advice and specific instructions to the officials of the field of education to improve the level and quality of education and training, to learn foreign languages, to study the exact subjects in depth.