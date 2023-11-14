Opening of the State Educational Institution "Lyceum No. 1" in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, in continuation of the working trip in Bobojon Ghafurov district of Sughd Province, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, opened in rural area of Khistevarz the State Educational Institution "Lyceum No. 1" as part of the preparations for the worthy celebration of the great national holiday - 35th anniversary of state independence.

The new type of institution, which was built as part of the implementation of the educational policy of the highest political leadership of Tajikistan by the order of the Main construction department of the Executive Body of Sughd Province, is designed for 2400 students in two shifts and in terms of architecture and construction and the inclusion of a large number of teachers in education, it is unprecedented in the territory of Sughd Province.

The foundation of the magnificent four-story building of Lyceum No. 1 in Khistevarz, which is considered the largest village of Bobojon Ghafurov district and has a population of about 60 thousand, is one of the measures related to the comprehensive implementation of "Twenty-year period of study and development of natural, exact and mathematics sciences in the field of science and education". In this new type of institution, the educational process is carried out mainly through the study of natural and mathematical sciences. This modern method of science education helps to sharpen the technical thinking of students.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, while familiarizing himself with the opportunities and conditions of science education in the newly built facilities, praised the quality of construction works and guided the teaching staff to spend more effort on the quality of education and training and strengthening the ideas of self-knowledge and creativity of the young generation.

In this school, education and training of students is carried out in accordance with international standards, and more than 80 experienced teachers have been employed through the competition.

The main building of Lyceum No. 1 has 48 well-equipped technical classrooms, modern laboratories and teachers' offices.

The lyceum also has a military defense training classroom, a separate chess training classroom, a medical center, a library with a reading room, a modern canteen for 200 persons, a beautiful meeting hall with 300 seats and a spacious sports hall.

Honorable Head of State Emomali Rahmon, upon familiarization with the created conditions, called on the students of this educational institution to continue to study in the time of progress and fundamental changes in the world, including the unprecedented development of science and technology, and in the future to become highly qualified personnel making their valuable contribution to the prosperity and development of independent Tajikistan.