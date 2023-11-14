Commissioning of "Sitorahoi durakhshon" kindergarten in Bobojon Ghafurov district

TAJIKISTAN, November 14 - On November 14, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, commissioned a new building of preschool institution No. 14 "Sitorahoi durakhshon" in the village of Obshoron, Bobojon Ghafurov district.

The new building consists of three floors, has working, training and recreation rooms and is intended for education and upbringing of 200 children.

With the commissioning of the new building of the institution, the number of children under school age in this educational center has increased significantly, and it is 460 people in total.

Taking into account the increase in the population and in the demand for kindergartens in the rural areas of Dadoboy Kholmatov, with the financing of the Executive body of state authority of Bobojon Ghafurov district and the contribution of the population, the construction of an additional kindergarten building was started in a short period of time with a beautiful design and meeting the requirements of modern times.

The building of the preschool institution is designed for the education of children in six groups, it consists of a classroom, sleeping and rest rooms, washroom, canteen, music halls, sports and medical center, and has its own heating system. This makes it possible to carry out the process of education and training at the necessary level using the favorable conditions provided during the winter.

The institution was built in accordance with the requirements and standards of the industry, and each group is provided with the latest educational equipment, tables and chairs, television and other educational and entertainment tools.

Education and training in the kindergarten is conducted with the involvement of business professionals in Tajik, Russian and English languages. In the course of education, the active method of integration is widely used.

As soon as the new building of the institution was commissioned, 15 people were recruited, and the total number of employees of this educational institution reached 45 people.

Honorable Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, during the introduction and warm conversation with children and teachers, stated that the first level of education and upbringing and development of children starts from kindergarten.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, praised the quality of the completed work and gave specific instructions to the officials for the construction of such beautiful and modern institutions in all villages.