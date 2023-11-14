New Orleans Mansion Once Owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie to be Sold at Online Auction December 11th
521 Governor Nicholls St., New Orleans, LA 70116 to be sold online via Interluxe Auctions on December 11th.
2023 Downtown Dwellings winner of National HGTV Ultimate House Hunt., this New Orleans estate will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $1.5M.NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interluxe Auctions, the leading online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is excited to announce the upcoming online auction for the French Quarter Estate in New Orleans, LA. The property was previously listed for $5,350,000 and is now headed to auction with a starting bid of $1,000,000 on Monday, December 11th at 11:00 am CST.
Occupying over 36± ft. of the French Quarter sidewalk, this meticulously restored residence boasts 7 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, and 2 half baths. The estate features a gourmet kitchen, a luxurious owner’s suite, an elevator, stunning marble fireplaces, a private courtyard with lush landscaping, and a three-story guest house.
From 1956 to 1965, the French Quarter Estate was home to the legendary Cosimo Matassa’s recording studio. Many notable artists recorded here, including Fats Domino, Little Richard, Earl Palmer, Ernie K-Doe, Allen Toussaint, James Booker, Art Neville, Lee Dorsey, Sam Cooke, Ike and Tina Turner, Dr. John, and Irma Thomas. In 2006, the property was purchased by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, serving as a local residence over a ten-year span during frequent city visits for their Make it Right Foundation. Later the property was purchased by co-founder of Microsoft, Paul Allen, prior to the current ownership.
“As a real estate agent in New Orleans for over 30 years, I understand the distinctive charm and history of this city,” stated Brigitte Fredy of Latter & Blum. “Partnering with Interluxe Auctions provides an exciting avenue to connect discerning buyers to this unique property.”
“The French Quarter Estate’s blend of history, modern amenities, and prime location make this an extraordinary property,” stated Scott Kirk, President and CEO of Interluxe Auctions. “The auction presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for buyers to own a piece of New Orleans’ legacy.”
The French Quarter Estate is being offered in cooperation with Brigitte Fredy of Latter & Blum. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, December 11th, 2023. Previews are Friday and Saturday, December 8-9, from 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, and Sunday, December 10th, from 1:00 pm- 4:00 pm. Agents are fully protected, and a buyer’s agent commission is being offered.
More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at www.interluxe.com/12556 See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.
ABOUT INTERLUXE
Interluxe is the preeminent online luxury real estate auction platform founded in 2013. Interluxe has an exclusive private client list that has been compiled and curated for over 20 years. Interluxe has represented properties in 28 states and territories throughout the U.S. and abroad and is expanding to more international regions. For more luxury home auctions or information, visit www.Interluxe.com, and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook, @Interluxeauctns on Twitter, @InterluxeAuctions on Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.
