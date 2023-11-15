Touch-A-Life Foundation Unveils the Distinguished Speakers and the Agenda for TAL Kindness Day 2023

Transformative experiences, critical insights, and connections for lasting social change

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation today unveiled the agenda along with the list of distinguished speakers who will headline the panels and keynote addresses at TAL Kindness Day 2023.

TAL Kindness Day is an annual event by Touch-A-Life Foundation to bring together champions of kindness, changemakers, nonprofits, corporate CSR leaders, and youth, celebrating the power of kindness to amplify social impact.

A series of insightful panel discussions, keynote sessions, and workshops have been organized with a focus on innovative solutions, collaborative models, and sustainable practices to revolutionize nonprofit impact and usher in a new era of corporate-nonprofit-community collaborations.

Some of the distinguished speakers at TAL Kindness Day 2023:

Samantha Wellington, Executive Vice President of Business Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, TriNet

Bill Shireman, President & Founder, Future 500

Wendy Shew, Founder & Executive Director, Building Education

Glenn Vander Zee, Superintendent, East Side Union High School District

Minoo Gupta, President, FFE

and many more.

Panel Discussions Topics:

Multiplying The Impact With CSR And Nonprofit Partnerships

Philanthropy And Fundraising In The Digital Era

Promoting Health And Wellbeing Equity: A Collective Effort for All

Fostering Youth Social Entrepreneurship And Volunteering For A Better World

Hunger And Homelessness - How Schools, CSR, Nonprofits And Community Can Join Hands To Help

Participants will have ample networking opportunities to explore possibilities of long-term, impactful collaborations.

The prestigious TALHero Awards 2023 will be conferred upon champions of kindness under the corporate, nonprofit, and changemaker categories. High school students will present their groundbreaking ideas on using AI for social good in the TALTransformers Social Entrepreneurship PitchFest. A social entrepreneurship bootcamp and career guidance session have been organized for students.

In addition, participants will experience heartfulness meditation at the session hosted by Heartfulness Institute. Exciting performances, food, and much more are also lined up for the participants.

“TAL Kindness Day 2023 will be a day filled with opportunities for learning, networking, and personal growth. The transformative impact of the event will extend beyond the day itself and each participant will take back powerful insights, ideas, tools, and connections that help drive tangible social change.”, said Tej Gundavelli, Founder & CEO, Touch-A-Life Foundation

Join Touch-A-Life Foundation to witness the kindness revolution in action.

Where: Heartfulness Institute, Fremont, California

When: November 18, 2023, from 11.00 am onwards.

For more information, visit www.touchalife.org. Follow @talgiving on all social media for the latest updates.

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower nonprofits and individuals to access critical resources to drive lasting social change.