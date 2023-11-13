TAL Kindness Day 2023: A Powerful Platform for Students Who Want to Be the Change

A transformative experience for students to get inspired and drive the kindness revolution forward.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation organizes TAL Kindness Day 2023 every year. It is an exceptional event that is dedicated to harnessing the power of kindness and collective action for transformative change and long-lasting social impact.

Where: Heartfulness Institute, 585 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536

When: November 18, 2023, from 11.00 am onwards.

Entry: Free

"The world needs purpose-driven youth leaders to make the world a better place. TAL Transformers social entrepreneurship programs introduce leadership and business skills with social responsibility” said Veena Gundavelli, Global Chair, TAL Transformers.

Students have the unique opportunity to not only witness the kindness revolution live but be active participants in it, taking inspiration to become changemakers and pathbreakers. This year, students have three powerful ways to participate in the celebration of kindness.

TALTransformers Social Entrepreneurship PitchFest: A Shark Tank-style pitch competition for high school students. It offers them a platform to pitch their groundbreaking social innovation ideas that help underserved and disadvantaged communities and contribute to a kinder, more equitable world.

TALTransformers Boot Camp: An immersive social entrepreneurship program that equips high school students with the skills, knowledge, and mindset to become changemakers who drive meaningful social change by addressing pressing social concerns.

Volunteering Opportunities: Students contribute to the resounding success of TAL Kindness Day 2023 by volunteering their time and skills at the event.

In addition, students will have the unique opportunity to meet changemakers, trailblazers, CSR leaders, and nonprofits under one roof, gaining critical insights on social issues and getting inspired to take social action. They will also be able to explore impactful ways to get involved in the charity ecosystem.

Each year, schools participate in TAL Kindness Day, taking back critical insights and inspiration to drive positive social change, get financial and other support, build their network, and explore possibilities of meaningful collaborations. This year, (list of schools/ school districts) will participate at TAL Kindness Day 2023.

Join Touch-A-Life Foundation in sparking a global kindness revolution.

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower nonprofits and individuals to access critical resources to make a difference and drive lasting social change.