Introducing the Exhibitors at TAL Kindness Day 2023: The Movement to Unleash the Power of Kindness

Exhibitors at TAL Kindness Day 2023 will have the opportunity to showcase their initiatives, elevate their causes on a global stage, and amplify their impact.

SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation is thrilled to announce the exhibitors who will be part of TAL Kindness Day 2023, an exceptional event that seeks to usher in a new era of impactful corporate-nonprofit collaboration and spark a global kindness movement.

Where: Heartfulness Institute, 585 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536

When: November 18, 2023, from 11.00 am onwards.

Some of our Exhibitors Supporting TAL Kindness Day 2023:

AAPI Female Founder Foundation (F3)

Annapoorna

Arunay Foundation

Asha's House Foundation

City of Dreams

Community Seva

Crack the Wellness Code (CWC)

Education for all

Ekal Vidyalaya

Envisioneers

Heart2Heart Foundation

Kidsave

North South Foundation

Omni Wellness

Poppy Jasper International Film Festival

Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments (SAVE)

Saloni Heart Foundation

Sankara Eye Foundation

Services For Seniors

Yoga Bharati

Young Steamers

TAL Kindness Day 2023 is more than just a one-day event where participants exchange business cards and attend a series of keynotes and panel discussions. It brings together diverse changemakers, champions of kindness, corporate CSR leaders, nonprofits, and youth, enabling them to learn and explore possibilities of high-impact, long-lasting collaborations that catalyze lasting social change and amplify kindness.

“Touch-A- Life Kindness Day is a very unique event and making a huge difference in the Community. At Community Seva we are glad to participate, share our mission and experiences about Hunger & Homelessness during the panel discussion” said Nathan Ganeshan, Founder & President, Community Seva Inc

By participating as exhibitors at TAL Kindness Day 2023, organizations will have the opportunity to showcase their exceptional CSR work to the world, gain key insights from key industry players to strengthen their CSR strategy and unlock opportunities to expand their CSR work. They can promote their products for sale and gain unparalleled visibility for their brand. Exhibitors get listed on the Touch-A-Life website.

In addition, few exhibitors are speaking, giving their invaluable insights focused on innovation and best practices for other nonprofits to learn.

The Whole is Greater than the Sum of its Parts" - Aristotle. “The powerful combination of STEAM is more than just learning the various academic concepts. Young STEAMers mission is to ignite the imaginations of underserved children by providing hands-on STEAM enrichment activities that inspire, educate, and empower. Through interactive and engaging experiences, we aim to bridge the educational gap and foster a lifelong love for learning among these young minds. We are proud to be part of TAL Kindness Day 2023 as it aligns perfectly with our mission and vision” said Dr. Orna Kretchmer, President & CEO, Young STEAMers

We are proud to be associated with our exhibitors who are not just helping make TAL Kindness Day 2023 a resounding success, but also leading the change and inspiring positive social action.

For registrations and more information, please visit www.touchalife.org. Follow @talgiving on all social media for the latest updates.

About Touch-A-Life Foundation

Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower nonprofits and individuals to access critical resources to make a difference and drive lasting social change.