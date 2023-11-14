Introducing the Exhibitors at TAL Kindness Day 2023: The Movement to Unleash the Power of Kindness
Exhibitors at TAL Kindness Day 2023 will have the opportunity to showcase their initiatives, elevate their causes on a global stage, and amplify their impact.
SANTA CLARA, CA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Touch-A-Life Foundation is thrilled to announce the exhibitors who will be part of TAL Kindness Day 2023, an exceptional event that seeks to usher in a new era of impactful corporate-nonprofit collaboration and spark a global kindness movement.
Where: Heartfulness Institute, 585 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536
When: November 18, 2023, from 11.00 am onwards.
Some of our Exhibitors Supporting TAL Kindness Day 2023:
AAPI Female Founder Foundation (F3)
Annapoorna
Arunay Foundation
Asha's House Foundation
City of Dreams
Community Seva
Crack the Wellness Code (CWC)
Education for all
Ekal Vidyalaya
Envisioneers
Heart2Heart Foundation
Kidsave
North South Foundation
Omni Wellness
Poppy Jasper International Film Festival
Safe Alternatives to Violent Environments (SAVE)
Saloni Heart Foundation
Sankara Eye Foundation
Services For Seniors
Yoga Bharati
Young Steamers
TAL Kindness Day 2023 is more than just a one-day event where participants exchange business cards and attend a series of keynotes and panel discussions. It brings together diverse changemakers, champions of kindness, corporate CSR leaders, nonprofits, and youth, enabling them to learn and explore possibilities of high-impact, long-lasting collaborations that catalyze lasting social change and amplify kindness.
“Touch-A- Life Kindness Day is a very unique event and making a huge difference in the Community. At Community Seva we are glad to participate, share our mission and experiences about Hunger & Homelessness during the panel discussion” said Nathan Ganeshan, Founder & President, Community Seva Inc
By participating as exhibitors at TAL Kindness Day 2023, organizations will have the opportunity to showcase their exceptional CSR work to the world, gain key insights from key industry players to strengthen their CSR strategy and unlock opportunities to expand their CSR work. They can promote their products for sale and gain unparalleled visibility for their brand. Exhibitors get listed on the Touch-A-Life website.
In addition, few exhibitors are speaking, giving their invaluable insights focused on innovation and best practices for other nonprofits to learn.
The Whole is Greater than the Sum of its Parts" - Aristotle. “The powerful combination of STEAM is more than just learning the various academic concepts. Young STEAMers mission is to ignite the imaginations of underserved children by providing hands-on STEAM enrichment activities that inspire, educate, and empower. Through interactive and engaging experiences, we aim to bridge the educational gap and foster a lifelong love for learning among these young minds. We are proud to be part of TAL Kindness Day 2023 as it aligns perfectly with our mission and vision” said Dr. Orna Kretchmer, President & CEO, Young STEAMers
We are proud to be associated with our exhibitors who are not just helping make TAL Kindness Day 2023 a resounding success, but also leading the change and inspiring positive social action.
For registrations and more information, please visit www.touchalife.org. Follow @talgiving on all social media for the latest updates.
About Touch-A-Life Foundation
Touch-A-Life Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded on the principle of helping others to drive societal good and progress. We empower nonprofits and individuals to access critical resources to make a difference and drive lasting social change.
