Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC President Appointed to ECU Health Medical Center Board of Trustees

Business Broker, Tony Khoury, has been appointed to the ECU Health Board

GREENVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC is excited to share that President and Managing Director, Tony Khoury has been appointed by the Pitt County Commissioners to the ECU Health Medical Center Board of Trustees effective June of 2023. As a longtime resident and business owner, Khoury has a strong passion for helping the communities of Eastern North Carolina with attracting investment and improving the lives of the residents. As a member of the ECU Health Medical Center Board of Trustees, he will represent the community by contributing to the generation of new program concepts and assist in the maintenance of current ones.

“The ECU Health Medical Center Board of Trustees is comprised of service-oriented individuals who understand the importance of our mission to improve the health and well-being of Eastern North Carolina,” said ECU Health Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Waldrum. “As a member of our board, Tony’s leadership will be instrumental in our efforts to realize our profound mission and I appreciate his service to our organization and our region.”

The governing board of ECU Health Medical Center sets policies guiding the operation and direction of the hospital and its subsidiaries. The governing board serves on behalf of the community, providing ideas for new programs and supporting existing ones. Members are charged with bringing the community’s voice to the health care system and, in turn, sharing the organization’s story in the community. Board members serve voluntarily and without pay.

In addition to his duties serving the ECU Health Medical Center Board of Trustees, Tony also serves on the board of directors of the NC East Alliance, a 29-county economic development nonprofit, as well as on the advisory board of Eastern North Carolina’s SBTDC (Small Business Technology Development Center) at East Carolina University. Tony will also continue to bring buyers and sellers together in his leadership role at Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern NC.

More information about Transworld Business Advisors - Eastern NC can be found at www.transworldeast.com, or by contacting Tony Khoury at tkhoury@tworld.com or 252-347-9606.

About ECU Health

Located in Greenville, the fast-growing cultural hub of Eastern North Carolina, ECU Health Medical Center is the heart of the ECU Health system. We have 974 licensed beds and are proud to offer extensive inpatient and outpatient services to more than 1.4 million people across 29 counties. ECU Health Medical Center serves as the flagship teaching hospital for the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University. We are a tertiary care referral center and in 2018, achieved Magnet® recognition for the second time, designated by the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

About Transworld Business Advisors of Eastern North Carolina (TBA-ENC)

Transworld Business Advisors – Eastern NC, supports economic development across the state, with a focus on the counties east of Raleigh and to the coast. As a leader in the marketing and sale of mainstreet and lower mid-market businesses and merger & acquisition (M&A) activities, Transworld Business Advisors offers the professional services that successfully brings buyers and sellers together. From business brokerage to mergers and acquisitions, we are the business sale specialists. Transworld has over 40 years of experience in business brokerage, a global network of $3.5 billion in active inventory, and over 6,000 business listings worldwide.

