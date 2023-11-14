Submit Release
ADOPTION CASEWORKER DORIS HOWE ELEVATES THE VOICES OF BOTH ADOPTEES AND FAMILIES IN HER NEW BOOK

Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make a Difference

Author Doris Howe addresses the worries and responsibilities that adopters and adoptees have in her book Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is no doubt that adoption brings joy to people. Adopters and adoptees build rewarding and meaningful relationships with each other, grounded in trust. Doris Howe, who has been in the field for nearly three decades, tells a story of love in her book “Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference.”

“Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference” is a touching account of the joys of adoption, particularly the experience of becoming a dad to an adoptee. It is intended to provide relevant information and guidance to those planning to adopt and those who are just beginning their journey into parenthood.

“Adoption Joys 2” is not exclusively for dads but for everyone interested in the topic and seeking guidance. It's a book that is truly worth one's time and investment.

Doris Howe has been in the adoption field for over two decades. She works with Youth with A Mission, ministering to women, especially young women facing unplanned pregnancies, by educating, supporting, and, most importantly, praying with them. She writes in the hope of reaching others and making a positive difference in their lives.

Discover the joys and navigate the challenges of adoption through Doris's wisdom. Purchase “Adoption Joys 2: Dads Make A Difference” from Barnes and Noble or at https://authordorishowe.com/

