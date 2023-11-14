Submit Release
NORCO ADDS KEY INDUSTRY EXECUTIVES IN MARKETING AND SUPPLY CHAIN

Gwen van Lingen joins Norco team.

Enhancing Leadership to Drive Global Expansion and Innovation

We are thrilled to welcome Gwen and Nik to our leadership team. Their extensive expertise and dedication to excellence align perfectly with Norco's values.”
— Sean Sullivan
BC, CANADA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Norco, the renowned Canadian bicycle manufacturer, is pleased to announce significant additions to its leadership team.

These key appointments mark a strategic milestone as Norco continues to expand its operations into the United States.

Gwen van Lingen, Head of Brand:
With a distinguished background in the global sports industry at brands like Oakley and most recently 100%. Gwen brings a unique overview of driving business growth through her brand expertise and consumer-centric strategies. Gwen is a go to market expert, having guided Oakley and 100% through implementing that process across both companies. Her leadership will play a pivotal role in advancing Norco's global marketing initiatives and reinforcing the company's strategy to be a global leader in mountain biking.

Nik Hobbs, Vice President, Supply Chain:
Nik is a globally-minded operations and supply chain executive known for driving efficiency. His extensive experience most recently as Global Head, Operational Excellence at Specialized Bicycles and before that at QBP, coupled with his focus on values-led leadership and technology alignment, will elevate Norco's supply chain capabilities and optimize operations in all markets.

"We are thrilled to welcome Gwen and Nik to our leadership team," said Norco CEO Sean Sullivan. "Their extensive expertise and dedication to excellence align perfectly with Norco's values. We look forward to their contributions in enhancing our brand and operations as we enter our 60th year."

"I am excited to join the Norco team. The potential of this historical brand is immense, and I am confident that as more riders learn about our amazing history and exciting future plans, they will want to be part of Norco. I look forward to contributing to the brand's continued success." - Gwen van Lingen

"I am eager to partner with the team in addressing the current and future challenges in the supply chain. Norco presents a compelling opportunity as a rising brand in the industry, and I am excited to play a pivotal role in driving our continued success." - Nik Hobbs

Gwen and Nik's appointments underscore Norco's investments and positive outlook and belief in the future of the bike industry.

Visit norco.com to explore the company's expanding range of high-quality bicycles, including mountain bikes, urban bikes, and e-MTB and e-urban bikes. Stay updated by following Norco on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube.

About Norco:
Founded in 1964 as Northern Cycle Industries, Norco is a Canadian and British Columbian cycling company with a storied history deeply rooted in innovation and a passion for improving the riding experience. With a "There's NO OTHER WAY" philosophy, Norco has evolved while maintaining its core values. Inspired by the majestic mountains surrounding its British Columbian home, Norco's commitment to mountain biking runs deep, shaping every bike it designs. More than a bike company, Norco is a community of passionate riders dedicated to crafting exceptional bikes, embracing innovation, and leading the charge in making riding better.

Nina Sadauskas
Thibert Communications
+1 303-667-1317
nina@thibertcommunications.com
