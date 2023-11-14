MISSIONARY DORIS HOWE HAS A HEARTFELT MESSAGE FOR COUPLES AND YOUNG AND UNMARRIED WOMEN IN HER BOOK
Author Doris Howe addresses unplanned pregnancies and how adoption works in her book Adoption Joys: They Expected A MiracleLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding meaning and joy in life can vary greatly from person to person. Some find it by remaining childless, while others discover it through parenthood. For many, this involves adoption, a topic Doris Howe explores in-depth in her book, “Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle.”
“Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle” is a compilation of moments of love, connection, and strength in the context of adoption. It's a true tale of hope and family that beautifully emphasizes the bonds of the heart. The book covers the process of adoption, offers genuine and heartfelt pieces of advice, provides legitimate resources, and imparts lifelong lessons that Doris has gained over her years as an adoption caseworker.
One reader describes it as follows: 'The narrative unfolds with grace, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to honesty.'
Truly a moving read, “Adoption Joys” invites readers to understand the power of love through the eyes of someone who has experienced the ins and outs of adoption.
Doris Howe, a missionary with Youth with A Mission, currently works at Loving Alternative Adoption Agency in Tyler, Texas. Her compassion, combined with 24 years of experience in the field as an adoption caseworker, has led her to write about the joys and challenges of adoption, which she shares in her books.
Discover more valuable wisdom and spread love by reading “Adoption Joys: They Expected A Miracle.” Purchase it at Barnes and Noble or through https://authordorishowe.com/
Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client’s projects to their best potential.
Elmer Teves
Olympus Story House
+1 8188604130
email us here