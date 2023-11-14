DORIS HOWE SHOWS HOW INTRICATE ADOPTION REALLY IS
Doris Howe shares her point of view on how a family decides for adoptionLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unwanted pregnancies may bring anxiety and fear, especially for the mother. As she considers which option is best for her and her child, seeking assistance from others may provide encouragement to consider allowing her child to be adopted instead.
"Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle" enters this world and reveals the intricate details of God's plan for these circumstances as well as the transformative power of adoption. The book highlights the happiness experienced by adoptive couples while also extending a helping hand to young, unmarried, and single women dealing with unwanted pregnancies through a selection of touching and real experiences.
Love does not fade or weaken with time; rather, it grows stronger. The decision of the birth mother is met with steadfast support and care. The adoptive parents value the birth mother's involvement as much as they value their kid.
This serves as a powerful reminder that love, compassion, and empathy are the threads that unites human beings, transcending circumstances and establishing unbreakable bonds.
Doris Howe was intimately familiar with the adoption process, almost as if she had committed it to memory. With a role as a counselor at a distinguished private adoption agency, she has been instrumental in uniting countless women and children with their new families. As both a dedicated missionary and a woman of profound compassion, Doris Howe shares the boundless love of God with all she encounters.
Grab a copy of "Adoption Joys: They Expected a Miracle" by Doris Howe. Available on Barnes and Noble and at https://authordorishowe.com/
