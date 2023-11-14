ZF Group expands manufacturing facility in Laurens County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – ZF Group, an original equipment supplier for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, today announced it is expanding ZF Transmissions Gray Court, its manufacturing facility in Laurens County. The $500 million investment will create 400 new jobs.

Since opening in 2013, the facility has produced eight- and nine-speed transmissions for passenger vehicles. As mobility transforms and shifts toward electrification, ZF Transmissions Gray Court continues to evolve and invest in advanced equipment and technologies that will meet the changing needs of the industries it serves.

By investing in the existing facility, located at 2846 N. Old Laurens Road in Gray Court, ZF Transmissions Gray Court will be able to build next generation propulsion systems for passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Production operations for new products at the plant will start later this year.

Individuals interested in joining the ZF Transmissions Gray Court team should visit the company’s careers page.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $15 million Closing Fund grant to Laurens County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“This is ZF’s first step to ensure ZF Gray Court remains a critical part of our major e-mobility transformation in North America and globally. Having the capability to produce the propulsion systems of today, and e-mobility products of tomorrow, under one U.S. roof and in South Carolina, is critical to serving our customers in the U.S. and globally.” -Tobias Brugger, Vice President and Plant Manager, ZF Transmissions Gray Court, ZF Group

“ZF Transmissions has been an integral part of Laurens County for the last 10 years. This $500 million investment and additional 400 jobs will greatly benefit the Laurens' economy, and we look forward to the rippling effects it will have across our state.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“With more companies expanding product lines to include electric vehicles, ZF’s investment will help strengthen the company’s position as a global leader for e-mobility products. Congratulations on taking a progressive step toward the future.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are immensely blessed at the continued investment from ZF Transmissions. We are proud to provide a home for their continued growth. ZF is an integral part of our community, and this latest announcement just solidifies a strong partnership Laurens County strives to foster with our industrial partners. Congratulations and thank you for your commitment to Laurens County.” -Laurens County Council Chairman Brown Patterson

