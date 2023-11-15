Austin 121 Light Whiskey, Bottled at Cask Strength, Limited Supply Now Offered in Texas
Small batch light whiskey from award-winning Austin Light Whiskey now available exclusively at select Texas retailersAUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin Craft Spirits Company, makers of the award-winning Austin 101 and Austin 85 Light Whiskeys are proud to announce its newest iteration of “best in class” light whiskey, Austin 121 Light Whiskey Small Batch. Austin 121 Light Whiskey is crafted using the same principles as the other award-winning Austin Light Whiskeys. Austin 121 Light Whiskey starts off as Austin 101. After sampling, a few exceptional barrels are selected to age longer, developing a unique and distinguished taste then bottled at full cask strength.
Austin 121 Light Whiskey offers a more intense nose with mineral, butterscotch, and vanilla aromas than its counterpart, Austin 101. It is distinctly darker and spicier yet has a long, smooth finish. Each special bottle has a barrel number and cask strength varying from 121-136 proof.
Column distilled to a higher proof, Austin Light Whiskey preserves the natural sweetness and taste of the original grain. It is delicious the moment it comes off the still, and only the finest, hand-selected barrels qualify to hold it. Austin 121 has the complexity and purity of wheated bourbon mash made from 100% Texas grains.
“With Austin 101, our aim was to be quite grain-forward, where the flavor and nose were dominated largely by the Texas grains much more than the barrel,” say Austin Craft Spirits Founders. With Austin 121 Light Whiskey, we seek a more balanced, 50/50 approach of grain-forward with unique barrel notes.”
About Austin 121 Light Whiskey
Austin 121 Light Whiskey is 60.5% to 68.0% alcohol by volume and is available in 750 ml bottles with a manufacturers’ suggested retail price of $89.99. It is produced by Austin Craft Spirits Company and exclusively available through a select number of Specs and Twin Liquors. Locations can be found at https://www.austin101whiskey.com/austin-121.
About Austin Craft Spirits Company
Austin Craft Spirits Company (based in Austin, TX) was founded in 2018 by three veterans of the tech industry with a passion for delicious spirits. After years of research and experimentation, they decided to bring to market Austin 101 Light Whiskey following extensive consumer feedback and the support of successful, established Austin distilleries. Their vision is to bring out the essence of local Texas ingredients to create unique and amazing craft spirits.
