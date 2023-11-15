DEMETER’S PANTRY INTRODUCES INNOVATIVE FOODSERVICE PROGRAM TO ADDRESS LABOR SHORTAGES IN THE FOOD INDUSTRY

About

Demeter’s Pantry is a women-owned business in Maryland, founded almost two decades ago with a mission of bringing home recipes to market, creating prepared foods with Mediterranean and Latin flavors with a restaurant quality. Demeter’s Pantry Latin cuisine includes handmade Enchiladas, Burritos and Quesadillas with in-house made sauces. Its Mediterranean entrees incorporate Greek and fusion dishes. Demeter’s Pantry has served the deli and hot bar departments of retailers like Whole Foods Market for over fifteen years.

