Irv Nodland, 1935-2023

Long time Bismarck Attorney Irvin B. Nodland passed away on November 11, 2023. Irv graduated from Yale Law School in 1964 and returned to his home state of North Dakota to practice law. He was admitted to the North Dakota Bar on July 17, 1964. He was a trial lawyer. He tried civil and criminal cases in state, federal, and tribal courts for over 58 years. He was a beloved member of the North Dakota Bar. He was 88 years old at the time of his death.