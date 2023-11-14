Long Island Based Halárosis Unveils "Scented Serenity":Elevating Home Fragrance with Nature's Embrace & Unrivaled Purity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Home fragrance company Halárosis has unveiled their product line which encompasses cruelty-free, eco-consciousness, and captivating scents.
"Derived from the Greek word for relaxation, Halárosis believes that every home deserves the gift of tranquility. Our product line is intended to create oasis of tranquility within all living spaces," said Joanna Vassi, Founder of Halárosis.
At the heart of Halárosis lies a commitment to safety. The fragrances are meticulously crafted without phthalates and parabens, adhering to Proposition 65 guidelines to ensure candles are free of carcinogens. A unique wax blend ensures even burning and room-filling fragrances, complemented by lead-free cotton wicks for a naturally inviting ambiance.
In addition, Halárosis is not only committed to safety but also to ethical practices. The formulas are entirely vegan and cruelty-free, excluding beeswax and any animal by-products. Synthetic fragrance oils are incorporated to offer a diverse range of scents, with partnerships ensuring all fragrance oils are phthalate-free.
Vassi recommends a few products to being your sensory journey with the enchanting Winter Forest Double Cotton Wick (17 oz) at $24.95, the invigorating Laundry Day Air + Fabric Fresheners (8 fl oz) at $17.99, the versatile Tropical Teakwood (Metallic Collection, 8.3 oz) at $18.99, and Wax Warmers and Essential Oil Diffusers starting at $12.99.
"Each aroma tells a story and invites you to savor the moments, places, and memories evoked by fragrances." said Vassi.
About Halárosis:
Halárosis is a dedicated provider of safe and effective home fragrance products. Committed to transparency, quality, and customer satisfaction, Halárosis offers a range of scents crafted from natural ingredients, free of harmful additives. Discover the art of relaxation with Halárosis. Their fragrances are both free of phthalates and parabens. According to the guidelines of Proposition 65, the candles are also free of carcinogens. They have spent time formulating a unique wax blend that will ensure evening burning and room-filling fragrance for rooms small and large.
"Scented Serenity – Elevate your senses, Enchant your space."
