EarthWise Pet Announces The Opening of New Store in Yorkville, IL
Yorkville, Illinois now has access to the best in holistic pet care services with certified Pet Dietitians now in townYORKVILLE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthWise Pet, a leading provider of all-natural and holistic pet products and services, is excited to announce the opening of its newest store in Yorkville, Illinois, located at 472 E Veterans Pkwy, Yorkville, IL 60560. The new store offers a wide range of premium pet products and services, with a strong focus on holistic pet nutrition, grooming and consultations by Certified Pet Dietitians.
EarthWise Pet is dedicated to providing pet parents with the highest quality, all-natural pet products that contribute to the health and well-being of their furry family members. The new Yorkville store features an extensive selection of premium pet food, treats, toys, and accessories, catering to the diverse needs of dogs and cats.
One of the standout features of the Yorkville store is the in-house GROOMBAR, where pets can enjoy professional grooming services in a clean, safe, and comfortable environment. From baths to haircuts, the GROOMBAR provides top-notch grooming services to keep pets looking and feeling their best.
About Sarah and Josh Lopez, Local Owners and Pet-Lovers:
Sarah and Josh Lopez, the local owners of the new EarthWise Pet store in Yorkville, bring a wealth of knowledge and passion for pets to their business. Prior to opening the store, they both worked as nurses, demonstrating their dedication to caring for others, including their furry friends. The Lopez family resides just five minutes from the store, making them deeply rooted in the local community. They are thrilled to introduce EarthWise Pet to Yorkville and create a welcoming space where pet parents can find the best products and services to enhance their pets' lives.
In addition to their two little boys, who are enthusiastic about "the puppy store," the Lopez family also includes two beloved rescue dogs, Marley and Stella. These furry family members eagerly "test" new products, especially enjoying the delicious foods and treats offered at the store. Marley and Stella have also been pampered at the GROOMBAR, experiencing the high-quality grooming services available to all EarthWise Pet customers.
"We're incredibly excited to open EarthWise Pet in Yorkville. As local residents and pet lovers ourselves, we understand the importance of providing pets with the best nutrition and grooming services. Our goal is to create a community hub where pet parents can find everything they need to keep their pets happy and healthy. We look forward to serving the Yorkville area and meeting fellow pet enthusiasts." - Sarah and Josh Lopez
About EarthWise Pet:
EarthWise Pet is a national brand that believes in offering only the best for pets. With a focus on natural and holistic products and services, EarthWise Pet is dedicated to providing pet owners with healthier choices for their furry family members. Each EarthWise Pet store is independently owned and operated, allowing local owners like Sarah and Josh Lopez to tailor their offerings to the specific needs of their community.
