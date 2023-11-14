ATELIER Playa Mujeres is recognized as one of the "Best Resorts in Eastern Mexico" by Condé Nast Traveler.

ATELIER Playa Mujeres Lobby El Cielo Sky Bar Cilento Restaurant - Italy a la Carte

ATELIER Playa Mujeres honored with 16th place in the "Best Resorts in Eastern Mexico" as part of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2023.

Being ranked 16th among the 'Best Resorts in Eastern Mexico,' considering the hundreds of luxury hotels in this area, is the result of the ongoing effort and dedication of our Arteleros.” — David Torres, Commercial Director of ADH - ATELIER de Hoteles

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER Playa Mujeres, the "All Suites Luxury Resort" managed by the Mexican operator and marketer ATELIER de Hoteles, announced that it was honored with the 16th position in the "Best Resorts in Eastern Mexico" as part of Condé Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards 2023.

The "Readers' Choice Awards" are among the most prestigious international recognitions in the travel industry. Annually, they distinguish the best destinations on the planet across 18 different categories.

Travelers and readers of Condé Nast Traveler independently choose the winners of these awards. In this 36th edition of the Readers' Choice Awards 2023, it saw the participation of more than 520,000 voters.

"It is an honor for all of us who are part of the great ATELIER de Hoteles family to have received this recognition for our flagship resort, ATELIER Playa Mujeres. Day by day, we reaffirm our leadership as a hotel corporation and celebrate ATELIER Playa Mujeres' global positioning, thanks to our guests' feedback," mentioned David Torres, Chief Commercial Officer of ADH – ATELIER de Hoteles.

Condé Nast Traveler is a magazine specializing in luxury tourism and lifestyle that has won 25 National Magazine Awards, making it one of the most significant in its genre.

In the four years since its opening, ATELIER Playa Mujeres has earned numerous national and international accolades and distinctions, most of which are associated with its luxurious services. These recognitions align with its core pillars of Handcrafted Hospitality®, Surrounding Technology®, Addictive Service®, and Eco-Social Awareness®.

